Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are suing the women who accused them of human trafficking.
The brothers filed a $5 million lawsuit in Palm Beach County, where one of the alleged victims' parents live. They named the accuser, her parents, the second woman who was staying at the professional boxers' home (she lives in Great Britain) and the woman's male friend, who is from Virginia, per the Associated Press.
They alleged that the accuser and her co-defendants connived a plan to falsely accuse them of human trafficking and sexual assault.
The brothers and two Romanian female suspects were arrested in December 2022 over allegations of rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Andrew and Tristan were indicted last month.
In their lawsuit, they said the accusations made them lose millions of dollars from their businesses, podcast and social media income. They claim the woman is a "professional con artist."
The Tates claimed she targeted Tristan so she could move to Romania and scam him and Andrew, but brought in the other defendants to make allegations to authorities in Romania and the U.S. when her alleged plan was unsuccessful.
"At no point did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking," the lawsuit says, alleging the woman "is a serial liar, manipulator and schemer who exploits vulnerable, often wealthy men with good intentions for sexual, financial and emotional profit."
Their accusers previously said they were subject to "intimidation, constant surveillance"; however, in the lawsuit, the Tates say they have video footage that proves the women could leave the premises if they wanted.
They named multiple men the accusers allegedly conned and noted that Tristan met the woman on a dating app and invited her to his and Andrew's business event in Miami in December 2021. They stated that Tristan and the woman had intercourse multiple times in the two weeks he was in Miami. The following April, he paid for her to come to Romania.
The lawsuit said during the six days she was in Romania, "She was not restrained in her movement, never confined, never controlled by any person nor was she threatened in any manner and always had free will."
After meeting the second woman at the estate, both women schemed to rob the brothers of $200,000, telling them they needed it for "something important," the brothers alleged in their lawsuit, adding that the women made the trafficking claims when they were unable to get the money.
