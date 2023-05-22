The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Andrew McCarthy Reunites With Demi Moore 38 Years After ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’

    McCarthy is currently filming a documentary that reunites him with his former co-stars based on his memoir 'Brat: An '80s Story.'

    Published
    Thea Glassman
    JWPlayer

    Kevin Dolenz and Jules Van Patten are back at it.

    There was a mini St. Elmo's Fire reunion over the weekend between Andrew McCarthy and Demi Moore, who worked together on the 1985 film 38 years ago.

    McCarthy shared a snapshot on Instagram Sunday of himself with his former co-star, writing in the caption: "So great to see (for the first time in years and years) my St. Elmo's Fire co-star, the wondrous Demi Moore, and catch up for my Brat Pack documentary."

    The actor and filmmaker, known for starring in '80s hits like Pretty in Pink, is currently filming a documentary about the Brat Pack, a group of young actors who once ruled the box office.

    Based on his memoir Brat: An '80s Story, McCarthy is traveling around the country to reconnect with members of the iconic group and capture their stories on film.

    The cast of <em>St. Elmo's Fire</em>, directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

    "This is a personal journey of discovery," McCarthy said, per Deadline. "It's been pulling at me for years. I need to know if the other members of the Brat Pack have felt like I've felt or if they've had a different experience entirely."

    McCarthy has already reunited with Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe, who both also starred in St. Elmo's Fire.

    "Rob Lowe was the first actor I met in Hollywood. We did a movie called CLASS back in 1982, then we did ST. ELMO'S FIRE," the filmmaker captioned a photo of the two former co-stars. "Then we didn't see each other for 30 years, until getting together recently to chat for my upcoming BRAT PACK documentary. Felt like yesterday."

    McCarthy recently landed on the New York Times bestseller list following the release of his memoir Walking With Sam, which chronicles his 500-mile walk across Spain with his son, Sam.

    Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy
    Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy https://www.instagram.com/p/Csgwp1FOjjV/ Credit: Andrew McCarthy/Instagram
