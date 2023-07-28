Andrea Bocelli’s Son Matteo Releases Ed Sheeran-Penned Song ‘Chasing Stars’

Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew have teamed up to write a brand-new single for Matteo Bocelli's debut album.
Titled "Chasing Stars," the new song tells the story of a parent who encourages his kids to reach all of their dreams.
For Andrea Bocelli's son, the opportunity to collaborate with the Sheeran brothers is very much a dream come true.
"I have always been a huge fan of Ed and never could have imagined that I'd have a piece of his work on my first album," Matteo shared on Instagram before Friday's release day. "It is a memory I will cherish forever. I hope you guys enjoy this song as much as I do."
- Ed Sheeran Wins Second Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief Timeline
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at Cheesesteak Restaurant: ‘Really Fun’
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Florida Band Students With Performance, Tickets and Guitars
- Ed Sheeran Joined Onstage by Eminem During Detroit Performance
From the start of the song, fans are introduced to a family's love story as Matteo sings, "When I was younger, my father was my hero / Let me hop on his shoulders, we sang to the moon."
While it may sound personal to Matteo and his father Andrea, Ed could also relate to having a close bond with his parents.
"'Chasing Stars’ was written by me and my brother Matthew about our father, and how he was supportive to us when we were younger with our music," he said in a statement. "I love the finished version with Matteo, he’s such a talent."
A talent with big things ahead. In addition to the release of his debut album on Sept. 22, Matteo will launch his first-ever world tour on Sept. 30 in Berlin, Germany.
Before then, Matteo is hoping music fans take a listen to a very special song.
“Like the Sheeran brothers, I grew up in a family where music was very appreciated," Matteo said in a statement. "Ed and Matthew wrote the song, but it seems like they wrote it for me. I really feel privileged to be the first to record it.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Today’ Contributor Jill Martin Shares Her Double Mastectomy Was Successful Amid Breast Cancer JourneyEntertainment
- Singer Usher Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Had to Do: ‘I Don’t Like to Be Alone’Entertainment
- J.K. Rowling Scrubbed From ‘Harry Potter’ Museum Exhibit Over ‘Hateful’ Views on Transgender CommunityEntertainment
- Inside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Split: ‘It Has Been Really Hard,’ Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Why Doja Cat’s ‘Thirst Trap’ Selfie Left Singer Tyrese Concerned — See the PhotoEntertainment
- Broken ‘Friends’ Trophy, Message From ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast and Crystal Consultation With Spencer Pratt Earn Big Bucks at WGA AuctionEntertainment
- Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Pays $100K for D.C. Metro to Stay Open an Extra Hour After Concert DelayEntertainment
- Singer Ne-Yo Issues Apology After Receiving Backlash for His Controversial Comments on Gender IdentityEntertainment
- ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’: Meet Benny Box, Mermaid-Lantis and More New Faces and Places in Season 8 (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Russell Brand Reflects on Marriage to Katy Perry and Past Drug Addiction on ‘Running Wild’: ‘Chaotic Time’Entertainment
- Why IRS Spotlight Could Fall on Logan Paul and Other Rich Americans in Puerto RicoBusiness