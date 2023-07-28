Andrea Bocelli’s Son Matteo Releases Ed Sheeran-Penned Song ‘Chasing Stars’

Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew have teamed up to write a brand-new single for Matteo Bocelli's debut album.

Titled "Chasing Stars," the new song tells the story of a parent who encourages his kids to reach all of their dreams.

For Andrea Bocelli's son, the opportunity to collaborate with the Sheeran brothers is very much a dream come true.

"I have always been a huge fan of Ed and never could have imagined that I'd have a piece of his work on my first album," Matteo shared on Instagram before Friday's release day. "It is a memory I will cherish forever. I hope you guys enjoy this song as much as I do."

From the start of the song, fans are introduced to a family's love story as Matteo sings, "When I was younger, my father was my hero / Let me hop on his shoulders, we sang to the moon."

While it may sound personal to Matteo and his father Andrea, Ed could also relate to having a close bond with his parents.

"'Chasing Stars’ was written by me and my brother Matthew about our father, and how he was supportive to us when we were younger with our music," he said in a statement. "I love the finished version with Matteo, he’s such a talent."

A talent with big things ahead. In addition to the release of his debut album on Sept. 22, Matteo will launch his first-ever world tour on Sept. 30 in Berlin, Germany.

Matteo Bocelli shares the single artwork for "Chasing Stars." Shore Fire Media

Before then, Matteo is hoping music fans take a listen to a very special song.

“Like the Sheeran brothers, I grew up in a family where music was very appreciated," Matteo said in a statement. "Ed and Matthew wrote the song, but it seems like they wrote it for me. I really feel privileged to be the first to record it.”