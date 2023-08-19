A Manhattan man who harassed CNN host Anderson Cooper with multiple visits to his home was sentenced on Friday to 30 days in jail.
Gerald Hurt, 52, ignored a restraining order that the CNN host had taken out, and turned up at Anderson's Manhattan residence at least four times in 2022 before being arrested in December.
Hurt was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing, and criminal contempt for violating the restraining order. He was also given a 5-year restraining order against Cooper.
Hurt's history of stalking Cooper began in August of 2022, when he visited Cooper's home claiming to have a package to deliver. He refused to leave the alleged package or vacate the premises when the woman who opened the door asked him to.
Following that incident, Hurt returned in September, this time with Cooper answering the door. Upon being told to leave, Hurt attempted to reach his hands around the door to get at Cooper.
In November, Hurt visited the residence once again, and spoke with Cooper's partner Benjamin Maisani, leaving his phone number with a request that Cooper contact him. He came back in December and was informed by Maisani that there was a restraining order in place, to which he replied "you mean the fake order," per Deadline.
- Cheating Fishermen Sentenced to 10 Days in Jail
- Influencer Mom Sentenced to Jail for False Kidnapping Report
- Man Who Stole 200,000 Cadbury Eggs Sentenced to 18 Months in Jail
- Elton John Closes Curtain on 50 Years of Touring, Plays Last Show on Farewell Tour
- Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Reunites With Band After 30 Years for New Album
- Joni Mitchell Headlines First Live Show in More Than 20 Years
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66Entertainment
- Dealer Gets 10 Years in Prison for Selling Michael K. Williams Deadly Fentanyl-Laced DrugsEntertainment
- Prince William Apologizes for Not Attending Women’s World Cup Final in Video MessageEntertainment
- Kelly Clarkson Sings and Dances With Her Kids on Stage in Las VegasEntertainment
- NASCAR Champion Tony ‘Smoke’ Stewart Mourns Teammate Ashlea Albertson After Road Rage AccidentEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Sets an Unusual New Box Office RecordEntertainment
- Quavo Releases First Album Since Migos Bandmate and Nephew Takeoff’s DeathEntertainment
- ‘Barbie Botox’ Beauty Trend Targets This Unexpected Body PartEntertainment
- Alice Cooper Details How He Stopped Addiction from ‘Killing’ HimEntertainment
- Nicki Minaj Shares Throwback Video of Herself at 25: ‘No Surgery’Entertainment
- Johnny Depp Reacts to Alice Cooper’s Idea to Remake ‘War of the Roses’ with Amber HeardEntertainment
- Paul McCartney Weighs in on Dolly Parton’s Cover of ‘Let it Be’Entertainment