Stalker Who Repeatedly Showed Up at Anderson Cooper’s Door Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

Gerald Hurt, 52, ignored a restraining order that the CNN host had taken out, and turned up at Anderson's residence at least four times in 2022

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Anderson Cooper visits “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” at the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 16, 2021 in New York CityJames Devaney/GC Images

A Manhattan man who harassed CNN host Anderson Cooper with multiple visits to his home was sentenced on Friday to 30 days in jail.

Gerald Hurt, 52, ignored a restraining order that the CNN host had taken out, and turned up at Anderson's Manhattan residence at least four times in 2022 before being arrested in December.

Hurt was charged with eight counts of misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing, and criminal contempt for violating the restraining order. He was also given a 5-year restraining order against Cooper.

Hurt's history of stalking Cooper began in August of 2022, when he visited Cooper's home claiming to have a package to deliver. He refused to leave the alleged package or vacate the premises when the woman who opened the door asked him to.

Following that incident, Hurt returned in September, this time with Cooper answering the door. Upon being told to leave, Hurt attempted to reach his hands around the door to get at Cooper.

In November, Hurt visited the residence once again, and spoke with Cooper's partner Benjamin Maisani, leaving his phone number with a request that Cooper contact him. He came back in December and was informed by Maisani that there was a restraining order in place, to which he replied "you mean the fake order," per Deadline.

