‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

And Just Like That... we're getting a Season 2.

The next chapter of Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… will arrive on the Max streaming service in June. Ahead of the new season of podcasting, parenting, and all things Che Diaz, here's everything you need to know about And Just Like That… Season 2.

'And Just Like That…' Season 2 release date

TLDR: And Just Like That… Season 2 will be released on June 22.

THE DETAILS: Max announced on May 17 that And Just Like That… Season 2 will premiere Thursday, June 22.

The show's official Twitter account shared the release date along with Last Supper-inspired key art.

Filming on Season 2 began in Oct. 2022. Star Sarah Jessica Parker first revealed the series had begun filming again via her Instagram account, posting a snap of Carrie's Christian Dior heels, Fendi ankle bag, and JW Anderson pigeon purse.

The series wrapped filming in April 2023, with Parker celebrating the occasion by posting a sweet pic of herself embracing castmate Nicole Ari Parker.

'And Just Like That…' Season 2 cast

TLDR: The main characters are all returning for Season 2 — along with a few special guests.

THE DETAILS: Series leads (and executive producers) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon — who play the core trio of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Miranda Hobbes, respectively — are all coming back for Season 2 of And Just Like That…

John Corbett will be reprising his role as fan-favorite love interest Aidan Shaw, who proposed to Carrie during Sex and the City.

New cast members include Victor Garber, Oliver Hudson and Gary Dourdon, whose roles are currently unknown, and Tony Danza, who will reportedly play himself, who's been cast as Che's sitcom father.

And, although they couldn't be seen in the teaser, And Just Like That… Season 2 is also welcoming Sam Smith into the fold. The "Unholy" musician will be appearing as themself.

Plus, other exciting guest stars are making their And Just Like That… debut, including Candice Bergen, who'll be reprising her Sex and the City role of Carrie's Vogue editor Enid Frick, and feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who'll be playing herself.

Full cast list

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, now a podcaster dealing with the death of her husband, Mr. Big.

as Carrie Bradshaw, now a podcaster dealing with the death of her husband, Mr. Big. Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, a no-nonsense lawyer undergoing a sexual awakening.

as Miranda Hobbes, a no-nonsense lawyer undergoing a sexual awakening. Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, an uptight romantic trying to raise her children in New York City.

as Charlotte York Goldenblatt, an uptight romantic trying to raise her children in New York City. John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's furniture designing ex-fiancé.

as Aidan Shaw, Carrie's furniture designing ex-fiancé. Evan Handler as Henry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's doting husband.

as Henry Goldenblatt, Charlotte's doting husband. Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, Stanford's blunt ex-husband.

as Anthony Marentino, Stanford's blunt ex-husband. Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz, Carrie's former podcasting boss and Miranda's current love interest.

as Che Diaz, Carrie's former podcasting boss and Miranda's current love interest. Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Carrie's glamorous real estate agent.

as Seema Patel, Carrie's glamorous real estate agent. Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, a fellow mother whom Charlotte met at her children's school.

as Lisa Todd Wexley, a fellow mother whom Charlotte met at her children's school. Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace, Miranda's former professor.

as Dr. Nya Wallace, Miranda's former professor. Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley, Lisa's husband and a successful banker.

as Herbert Wexley, Lisa's husband and a successful banker. Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn, Carrie's podcast producer and current love interest.

as Franklyn, Carrie's podcast producer and current love interest. Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt, Charlotte's oldest child.

as Lily Goldenblatt, Charlotte's oldest child. Alexa Swinton as Rock Goldenblatt, Charlotte's youngest child.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz in "And Just Like That..." (Craig Blakenhorn/Max)

'And Just Like That…' Season 2 plot

TLDR: And Just Like That… Season 2 will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte three weeks after the events of Season 1.

THE DETAILS: Executive producer Michael Patrick King revealed that Season 2 will pick up just three weeks after the end of Season 1, which saw Carrie kissing Franklyn for the first time and Miranda making the decision to move to Los Angeles for Che. And we can glean a few ideas about what'll be going down from the trailer (more on that below).

King also said that Season 2 will feel more like classic Sex and the City than Season 1 did. Because Season 1 followed Carrie as she dealt with the death of her husband, Mr. Big, it was darker and sadder than usual. King told Entertainment Weekly that Season 2 will be lighter in tone. "If that was winter, this is spring," he said.

He added that New York City will come back as a character in a big way. "It's really more city than I've ever seen in the show," King said. "When Sex and the City was good, we showed four individuals all experiencing different versions of the same question, which is, 'How do you fulfill yourself?' That's what we're doing now with even more characters."

And as for Aidan’s return, King would like to reassure viewers that Aidan is no longer married, which he was last time he appeared. "I would not make Carrie Bradshaw a home-wrecker," King said. "That's the biggest leak I can give you. That's not the story. The story is [they're] open for business. They're both single. You know how she's single. You don't know how Aidan's single."

'And Just Like That…' Season 1 recap

THE DETAILS: Carrie, now a podcaster in her 50s, deals with the fallout from the death of her beloved husband, John (a.k.a. Mr. Big), confronting his ex-girlfriend Natasha (Bridget Moynahan), and selling the apartment they shared. Meanwhile, Miranda has a sexual awakening and divorces Steve (David Eigenberg) to be with Carrie's podcasting boss Che. Charlotte deals with the challenges of raising two children, particularly Rock, who is non-binary and no longer goes by Rose. At the end of the season, Charlotte has a bat mitzvah and Miranda decides to move to Los Angeles to be with Che, while Carrie begins her own podcast (aptly titled Sex and the City) and kisses her producer, Franklyn.

'And Just Like That…' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: On April 26, Max released the Season 2 teaser trailer for And Just Like That…, and it promised a number of shocks for the friend group.

"If you're lucky," Carrie narrates in the teaser, "no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there."

The clip goes on to tease a number of Season 2 plots, including Miranda and Che moving in together, Carrie continuing to hook up with Franklyn, and Charlotte and Lisa discovering a "MILF List" going around at their children's school.

But the most exciting twist of all comes at the end, when Carrie's beloved ex-fiancé, furniture designer Aidan Shaw, shows up on the stoop of her NYC townhouse.

"Some things are better left in the past," Carrie says, "But maybe, not everything."

'And Just Like That…' Season 2 episodes

TLDR: And Just Like That… Season 2 will have 11 episodes.

THE DETAILS: Max announced that Season 2 will consist of 11 half-hour episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on June 22, with the following nine on subsequent Thursdays. That's 11 chances to hear, "Hey, it's Che Diaz!"

Is Kim Cattrall returning for 'And Just Like That…' Season 2?

TLDR: Nope — but Samantha's texting plotline will live on.

THE DETAILS: Kim Cattrall, who played sex-positive fourth friend Samantha Jones in the original Sex and the City series, famously turned down a third Sex and the City movie and was not invited to be a part of the television series.

However, Season 1 saw the return of Samantha in a different form, as her character texted Carrie from her new home in London and presumably reconciled with her after the season finale. In 2022, King confirmed that these off-screen interactions will continue in Season 2.

Where to watch 'And Just Like That…'

THE DETAILS: And Just Like That… Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Max. You can catch up on all 10 episodes of Season 1 — plus, the behind-the-scenes documentary And Just Like That…The Documentary — right now on Max.