Has there ever been a character more memed than Che Diaz? Maybe Shrek, but Che Diaz is a close second. And Just Like That...'s non-binary comedian (played by Sara Ramírez) has been made fun of online since the series' inception, with fans joking about everything from their corny stand-up routines to their upbeat voicemail message. Now, the Sex and the City reboot is giving fans a meta response to all the Che-related chatter.
In Season 2's newest episode, which was released Thursday morning on Max, Che sits in on a focus group watching Che Pasa, their upcoming network sitcom (also starring Tony Danza). And while all the participants are a fan of Danza's lovable dad figure, not everyone's in favor of Che's leading role.
The bashing begins when one participant notes, "The whole Che character was like a walking Boomer joke that felt so fake to me."
"Just some phony, sanitized, performative, cheesy-ass, Dad-joke, bulls--t version of what the non-binary experience is," the viewer continues, as Che watches through one-way glass. "It sucked."
The moderator then asks the rest of the group if they have anything negative to say about the character of Che — to which they all raise their hands.
Later, when Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) tries to write off the notes as criticism from "Times Square tourists," Che corrects her, saying, "A genderqueer person from Brooklyn tanked it. That call came from inside the house."
In fact, much of the criticism of Che has come from the LGBTQ+ community, with The Cut writing in June that there's a "hope coming from actual queer people that we be portrayed as less lame."
The episode ultimately results in Che asking for some space from Miranda, as she moves into Nya (Karen Pittman)'s spare bedroom.
Season 2 has focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) as she moves on from the death of Big (Chris Noth). In this episode, she briefly dates an entrepreneur named George (Peter Hermann) but dumps him due to his overbearing business partner.
And Just Like That... debuts new episodes Thursdays on Max.
