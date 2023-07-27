‘And Just Like That…’ and the Myth of the Perfect Man

After 16 episodes, Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) finally got his just deserts. In And Just Like That..., the character of Miranda's (Cynthia Nixon) wholesome bartender husband has been buried, brutalized and torn apart in so many ways. During Season 1 of the Sex and the City sequel series, the man who once gave Miranda the best sex of her life is suddenly an old man, hard of hearing and uninterested in carnal encounters. He's content with a boring, quiet life; he's the opposite of Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), who will shotgun smoke into your mouth and pleasure you while your friend is recovering from a hip surgery in the other room.

In Season 2, though, Steve becomes the polar opposite, turning into an angry, vengeful spouse who refuses to leave their townhouse. In Episode 6, after Miranda asks when he's going to move out, he unleashes on her, reminding the former attorney that she never desired a home in Brooklyn, so he built the kitchen, the floors, the fireplace, the bookshelf. He made their life comfortable, so she could breeze on into it. And plus, Miranda "never even wanted" their son Brady (Niall Cunningham), so why shouldn't she "get the f--k out of our lives?" Even though Steve immediately apologizes for the tirade, the encounter leaves Miranda in tears.

While watching the original Sex and the City, there were viewers who were Team Big. There were fans who were Team Aidan. But everyone was Team Steve. His thick New York accent broke through Miranda's hard outer shell; their son, Brady, slowly brought them back together and even convinced the former staunch Manhattanite to head to Brooklyn. Even when it's revealed in the first Sex and the City movie that Steve had a one-night stand with someone else, we as a community (The City ARMY? Carrieanators? Bradshwifties?) seemingly erased it from our minds, instead watching as her friends blanched when Miranda temporarily moved out.

After Steve's (well-deserved) Episode 6 outburst, the myth of the eternally-patient, always-warm man was shattered. Even Steve, who was famously too good for Miranda, has his limits — and yes, they were very high, considering Miranda jetted off to Los Angeles with Che instead of continuing to parenting their teenage child. But now, in And Just Like That..., even the best of men can throw your hesitancy to have children, your difficulty with compromise and your tough veneer back at you, reducing you to tears. It's one of the few moments of pity we have for Miranda, a character that has been so muddied throughout And Just Like That... that she's nearly unrecognizable.

David Eigenberg, Niall Cunningham, and Cynthia Nixon in "And Just Like That..." Craig Blakenhorn/Max

However, showrunner Michael Patrick King appears to have planned for this. During the same episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) starts planting the seeds for her old ex-fiancé Aidan (John Corbett) to return, with Carrie telling her friends that, thanks to the power of the Internet, she knows Aidan is currently "living in Virginia now, and he got divorced five years ago, and he sold his furniture company to West Elm for quite a pretty penny." Immediately after this, she drafts an email to him, writing to the former furniture designer, "Hey Stranger... Remember me?" At the end of the episode, she sends it.

And in Episode 7, which premiered today on Max, Aidan officially strolled back into Carrie's life. After some initial hiccups about date logistics, their reunion is so warm and caring that I immediately forgive Aidan for his poor choice of jacket. It's everything Steve had just lost, handed back to viewers on a nostalgic silver platter. Aidan wraps us up in the same hug he gives to Carrie, rubbing her back and hair and letting us release a breathy "Hi" to another idealized man. As an Aidan girl myself, I let myself fall back under the spell.

But even Aidan — who famously dealt with Carrie's cheating and wearing his engagement ring around her neck — has a boundary. After some mandatory chit-chat about Big's death, the two head back to the apartment they once shared, but Aidan can't make himself walk back up those stairs, telling Carrie, "This is where we ended, with the f---in' wall I couldn't break through. And those floors — remember the floors that I redid? It's all bad. It's just — it's all in there." Just like Steve, Aidan expressed his love through home renovations, only for them to become a symbol of everything that was wrong in their relationship.

Carrie and Aidan ultimately kiss and make up, deciding to simply get a hotel room to continue their love affair. But how could their relationship possibly continue when Aidan can't even come home? When Carrie is both physically and mentally always a step above him? When Aidan was always the second choice? Even perfect men like Aidan and Steve have their limits.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in "And Just Like That..." Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

For all of its many, many flaws, And Just Like That... supports the same hypothesis that Sex and the City first posited: Your friends are the true loves of your life. They are the ones who will be there when you mess up and accidentally move to Los Angeles for a f---boy, non-binary comedian. They are the ones who will have you move into their spare room, who will take you out man-hunting after your husband traumatically dies via Peloton. After he and Miranda have officially divorced, Steve will likely only pop up in cameos, while Aidan appears destined to split with Carrie once again in the AJLT Season 2 finale. In And Just Like That..., there will probably never be another perfect man — well, except for Harry Goldenblatt, of course.