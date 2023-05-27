‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Wins Top Prize at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall won the Palme d’Or — the top prize — at the 76th Cannes Film Festival Saturday. Directed by Justine Triet, it is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d’Or in the festival's history.

The legal thriller, which stars Sandra Hüller, concentrates on the story of a novelist who is put on trial for the suspected murder of her husband.

Jane Fonda, who presented the award, made note of Triet's accomplishment in representing women in film. “There were no women directors competing at that time, and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that. We’ve come a long way," the actor said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Grand Prix, the event's second prize, was presented to Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, a Holocaust drama adapted from a work by the late British writer Martin Amis — who died during this year's festival — and also starring Hüller.

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho won the best actor prize for his role in Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days, while Merve Dizdar was named best actress for her role in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's About Dry Grasses.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto Yûji won the screenplay prize for his Monster, Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki received the Jury Prize for Fallen Leaves, and Tran Anh Hung won best director for The Pot au Feu.