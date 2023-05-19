Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are Still ‘Figuring Out’ Next Move After ABC Exit, Says Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are readying their renaissance.

After the former GMA3 co-hosts parted ways with ABC in January after news of their relationship went public, the two are now planning their next steps, sources told The Messenger.

"They both want to work again and believe they will," a source close to Robach told The Messenger. "They're both just waiting for things to continue dying down, but they want to get back to work sooner than later. They miss it."

There's indication that Robach won't shy away from discussing her personal life, either, with the source saying, "Amy would still like to eventually write a book about this experience."

A second source told The Messenger, "Amy and T.J. have been off the grid. The timing of the Writers' Guild strike hasn't made it easy. There is some interest in them, and they're figuring out what they want to do next."

The source added, "They were meeting with networks about opportunities earlier in the year."

Robach worked at NBC News from 2003 to 2012, during which time she became co-host of the weekend edition of Today. After transitioning to ABC News, she was a contributor to Good Morning America before taking over co-hosting duties on GMA3 in September 2020.

Holmes, meanwhile, worked at CNN and BET before joining ABC News in September 2014.

Whatever comes next, it might look a lot like their time on GMA3. The second source explained, "GMA afforded them the opportunity to report on a lot of different things, including entertainment, physical fitness, and running the half marathon."

An attorney for Robach had no comment when reached by The Messenger, while an attorney for Holmes did not immediately respond.

In December, Robach and Holmes were both suspended after news of their affair broke. The following month, they parted ways with the network.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a network spokesperson said Jan. 27. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, in December; Robach finalized her divorce from her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, in March.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would take over on GMA3.