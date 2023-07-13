AMPTP Responds to Actors’ Strike: ‘Certainly Not the Outcome We Hoped For’ - The Messenger
AMPTP Responds to Actors’ Strike: ‘Certainly Not the Outcome We Hoped For’

The organization warns of 'financial hardship' after SAG-AFTRA announced its unanimous board decision to strike

Amanda Bell
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher stands with union members amid actors strike announcement.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In response to the Screen Actors Guild's unanimous board vote to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the AMPTP has issued a statement warning of "financial hardship" ahead for members of the actors' union.

In a statement provided to Deadline, the AMPTP, which represents studios and streamers, claimed it "presented a deal that offered historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members."

The statement continued, "A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life. The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher issued a forceful speech outlining the National Board's reasons for a unanimous vote to strike.

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike. It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world," she said. "And so, it came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice. We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us."

The SAG-AFTRA strike is scheduled to officially begin at midnight Pacific time. Find out more about how this will affect Hollywood audiences here.

