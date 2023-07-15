Amouranth Shares Future Plans After Making Millions Sleep Streaming on Twitch and OnlyFans (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Amouranth Shares Future Plans After Making Millions Sleep Streaming on Twitch and OnlyFans (Exclusive)

The Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator said she's interested in 'event style content' and hosting 'big parties'

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Twitch streamer Amouranth is getting candid about how she makes her living.

The streamer and OnlyFans creator, 29, recently revealed that she makes nearly $2 million a month filming herself sleeping. In an exclusive interview with the The Messenger, Amouranth spoke about why she thinks this kind of content is so successful.

"I don't know if [viewers] are interested in [watching me sleep], per se. The phenomenon that I see often is that most of the people are in there trying to figure out why everyone else is watching," the influencer said. "It's kind of like that Spider-Man meme where they're both pointing at each other. Like, 'Why are you here?' Like, 'Why are you here?' and they just can't figure it out."

The internet celebrity, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, also said she believes "there's a small segment of people who might find it interesting." But of those people there are "the people who are treating it like a virtual sleepover and they find some kind of comfort because they lack that feeling in their life or it reminds them of childhood or whatever," she said, adding, "And the other half are the people hoping that I'll just wake up naked and forget that I am live."

Although she posts videos of herself sleeping to both Twitch and OnlyFans, Siragusa says that OnlyFans, known for its explicit content, is much more profitable.

"Definitely OnlyFans is the biggest source of income. Twitch is actually not nearly as much as the OF is. I think on average, Twitch might make — when I'm streaming my optimal hours and not dividing my time — maybe like $100k a month. But then OnlyFans itself is like $1.5 million a month, so it's very different."

According to the streamer, she came up with the idea a few years ago when she saw several male creators doing the same thing. Their view count was so high that they would simply set up Media Share, which is a Twitch tool that allows viewers to send users video or songs when they tip, according to StreamLabs.

"While the streamer was sleeping, the community in their chat would just be playing videos all night to entertain each other and then see if they can wake up the streamer with really loud videos or something," she recalled. "The guys started it first and I kind of just followed in their footsteps."

Despite her massive financial gains from streaming, Amouranth doesn't like to set monetary goals for herself. Nowadays, she simply focuses on optimizing her content by posting consistently and sticking with what works for her audiences.

"I used to have number goals and then I realized that that just makes you focus on things like, 'How do I hit this number?' rather than just trying to make sure you're making content consistently..." she said. "Sometimes, the advertiser rates on Twitch, or YouTube or wherever, will just fluctuate wildly depending on the season as well as people's ability to buy content... I think this consistency is a better thing to focus on across all your platforms."

Although she tries not to divulge too much of what her future content might entail, her next few steps include moving to Los Angeles to better her business, as well as creating videos themed around events and big parties.

"I don't really want to say my ideas specifically because I think they're very unique and I don't want someone to beat me to it," she said. "But think bigger event style content with a lot of people, like big parties."

Amouranth's full interview with The Messenger will be published Friday.

