Amouranth Reveals It’s Hard Dating As An OnlyFans Creator After Ending Marriage (Exclusive)
The streamer and OnlyFans creator calls the information that spread about her ex a "bad game of telephone"
Amouranth is getting candid about her dating life, after she revealed last year that her ex husband emotionally abused her and forced her to stream on Twitch.
In an exclusive interview with the The Messenger, which was released in full on Friday, Amouranth (whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa) said that although the situation with her former spouse was not violent, it was toxic.
"It wasn't violence, but people always think it's domestic violence. It's not. It was a toxic situation in general, but there was never any violence," she clarified. "I think people just miss misconstruing that and feeding off each other like a bad game of telephone. It wasn't a violent thing."
Siragusa said that she is "moving on" and is "doing fine now" after her relationship and eventually hopes that fans can focus on other aspects of her career.
"I try not to make that the focus because when I Google Amouranth, it's just me crying and I'm like, 'Really?' I have so many other moments in my career."
Looking forward, the streamer and content creator also said that dating has become much more difficult as she's grown in popularity — particularly from creating explicit content on OnlyFans.
"I haven't really had any success with [dating]. It is hard to trust people in general because you don't know if they know you from online, especially being an OnlyFans creator. It's like, what have you seen and what are you expecting? Because a lot of that is a persona. It's not how you actually are, you're role playing and filming, you're putting on a character."
"It makes me think that they could potentially be having their idea of what it's like to be with me in their head and then be very disappointed in real life if I'm not like living up to the standards," she added.
For now, Amouranth is putting a pause on relationships and focusing on her career, she said. She can't imagine herself dating for a long, long time.
"I honestly will be the old woman who has a million dogs and horses, and some cats probably at some point in the wilderness," the streamer joked.
"I will wait until I'm older and irrelevant, and then change the way I look, go back to my natural hair color and just kind of blend in and disappear into the abyss. And maybe then I'll socialize more with people."
Amouranth's full interview with The Messenger will be published Friday.
