‘American Pie’ Star Sean William Scott Reveals Tiny Paycheck for Starring Role in $235m Hit Comedy
Scott became a household name for playing Stifler in the film, but his paycheck didn't reflect that stardom
Sean William Scott is joining a growing group of actors who are speaking out about their paltry paychecks in light of the actor's strike.
Scott, who became a household name playing Stifler in the hit 1999 comedy American Pie, revealed during a recent interview with TV host Rick Elsen he was only paid $8000 for his role.
At the time, that amount of money was a big deal for Scott, who promptly bought a car with his earnings.
"I remember afterwards I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5000 or maybe $6000, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby,'" he recalled. "I don’t know what happened to the other $2000 because I ended up having to work at the L.A. Zoo as a churro guy, so maybe it was even less than $8000."
American Pie went on to gross $235 million at the box office and Scott reprised his character three more times. He was reportedly paid $5 million for 2012's American Reunion, per Deadline.
Several other actors are coming forward to discuss just how small their checks have been for hit shows and movies that amassed financial windfalls for studios and streamers.
Earlier in July, Kimiko Glenn of Orange Is the New Black alleged in a TikTok that the cast of the hit show "had to keep their second jobs" while working on the series, before showing off a residual check in which she was paid $27.30.
Mandy Moore starred on the NBC drama This Is Us for six seasons. The show was acquired by Hulu in a 2017 streaming-rights deal that The Hollywood Reporter described as a "record-breaking deal" at the time.
During an interview with THR from the picket line, Moore said her business manager has reported residual earnings of a penny and two pennies.
