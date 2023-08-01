‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 15 Down to Semifinals for $1 Million Prize

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior advanced into the semifinals on Monday night with $1 million at stake.

Contestants faced the six challenging obstacles in head-to-head races as they vie for a spot in the national finals.

The second semifinals episode airs next Monday (Aug. 7) with semifinals 3 and 4 set for Aug. 14, before the show relocates from Los Angeles to Las Vegas for the finals.

For season 15, the show expanded its Mega Wall up to 18.5 feet and added the obstacles Pole Vault, Greased Lightning, The Getaway, Ring the Bells, Lass Launch, Kite Surfer and Cubes.

Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Zuri Hall host the show, which is produced by A. Smith & Co Productions. Season 16 of the show is expected in 2024.