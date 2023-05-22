‘American Idol’ Winner’s Brother Voted for Another Contestant

The following contains spoilers for the Season 21 finale of American Idol.
America has found its new Idol. Iam Tongi — who wasn't even born when the first season of American Idol debuted in June 2022 — was announced as the winner of the show's 21st season on Sunday night in Hollywood.
The 18-year-old emerged victorious against finalists Megan Danielle, 19, and Colin Stough, 18, becoming the third consecutive male singer to win the competition after Chayce Beckham and Noah Thompson won in seasons 19 and 20, respectively.
Stough was the first finalist eliminated midway through the finale, with Danielle eventually revealed as the season 21 runner-up.
After his big win, Tongi gave credit to his massive support system back home.
"My Polynesian people, when they support, they come out," he said in an interview after the finale. "They just cheer for everyone. They don't only cheer for me."
In fact, a family member of Tongi's even decided to spread the wealth around on this season of Idol.
"My brother voted for [season 21's] Zachariah [Smith]," Tongi joked. "What was that about, you know what I mean? Honestly, if it wasn't for my family and friends, I don't know if I'd stay humble."
As for how he plans on celebrating, Tongi said he's going to "go home and spend time with my family."
Tongi's first performance on the Sunday finale saw him perform mentor — and former American Idol judge — Ketih Urban's "Making Memories of Us." Judge Luke Bryan called it "one of my favorite performances of the year from you."
After an emotional hometown visit to Kahuku, Hawaii — which featured a duet with Jack Johnson — Tongi performed Kolohe Kai's "Cool Down," which caused judge Katy Perry to thank him for "bringing the culture" to the Idol stage.
The night also featured performances from artists like Ellie Goulding, Kylie Minogue, TLC, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Lauren Daigle.
