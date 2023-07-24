‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Caleb Lee Hutchinson - The Messenger
‘American Idol’ Winner Maddie Poppe Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Caleb Lee Hutchinson

The former couple previously made the finals on Season 16 of 'American Idol' in 2018

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson pose backstage at a concert. Maddie Poppe/Instagram

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson's romance appears to have come to an end.

Over the weekend, the American Idol winner seemingly confirmed the breakup when she posted a photo with a new man in her life.

"Happy," she wrote on Instagram Sunday with the heart emoji alongside a Polaroid picture with fellow singer Gabe Burdulis. 

The post quickly got fans talking and wondering what went wrong with Poppe and Hutchinson.

"Here I was wondering if you and Caleb broke up. The confirmation!" one follower wrote in the comments section. Another user added, "I was rooting for you & Caleb." 

Another fan, however, wished Poppe the best in what appears to be a new chapter of her life. "The amount of comments about Caleb," the user wrote. "SHES HAPPY LET HER BE HAPPY! You look amazing beautiful! Keep up the amazing work and do you boo."

'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe shares a photo with singer Gabe Burdulis
'American Idol' winner Maddie Poppe appears to confirm new romance with singer Gabe Burdulis.Maddie Poppe/Instagram

In 2018, Poppe and Hutchinson met for the first time while competing on Season 16 of American Idol

Before host Ryan Seacrest announced who was the winner on finale night, Hutchinson had some news to share with voters about his final two competition.

"She's my best pal," he told the audience when praising Poppe. "I've known her since Hollywood Week, and she actually happens to be my girlfriend."

After announcing their romance on live television, the pair was able to meet each other's families, share the same stage during concerts and enjoy trips to various locations like Hawaii and Walt Disney World.

But now, the pair is ready to start a new chapter of their music careers separately. Poppe recently announced she will be touring with Nick Carter in October.

As for Hutchinson, he cryptically teased on Instagram that "things are heatin' up."

The Messenger has reached out to Poppe and Hutchinson's reps for comment and hasn't heard back.  

