‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Officially Reveals Title, Shares Look at Kim Kardashian - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘American Horror Story’ Season 12 Officially Reveals Title, Shares Look at Kim Kardashian

'AHS: Delicate' is the first season of the series to adapt a novel, 'Delicate Condition' by Danielle Valentine

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kim Kardashian and Emma RobertsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

American Horror Story: Delicate is officially on the way.

The newest trailer released for the hit horror series from Ryan Murphy confirms the rumored name for the season and teases its theme.

The teaser, released Thursday, shows mysterious, white-haired figures dancing around a cradle, an egg falling from a nest and cells moving under a microscrope — reminiscent of Rosemary's Baby.

Read More

Delicate's cast includes newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, as well as longtime AHS cast member Emma Roberts.

Previously, AHS showrunner Murphy said that he wrote Kardashian's scripted TV debut character specifically for her.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Delicate is also the first season of AHS to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. The book tells the story of fictional actress Anna Alcott as she tries to conceive a child through IVF. After many failed attempts, she finally believes she's pregnant — but suffers a miscarriage shortly after. Or rather, that's what her doctor tells her, only for her to feel the baby still moving inside her.

Screenwriter and actor Halley Feiffer will adapt the season.

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," Murphy previously said.

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to release later this year.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.