American Horror Story: Delicate is officially on the way.

The newest trailer released for the hit horror series from Ryan Murphy confirms the rumored name for the season and teases its theme.

The teaser, released Thursday, shows mysterious, white-haired figures dancing around a cradle, an egg falling from a nest and cells moving under a microscrope — reminiscent of Rosemary's Baby.

Delicate's cast includes newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, as well as longtime AHS cast member Emma Roberts.

Previously, AHS showrunner Murphy said that he wrote Kardashian's scripted TV debut character specifically for her.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Delicate is also the first season of AHS to adapt a book, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. The book tells the story of fictional actress Anna Alcott as she tries to conceive a child through IVF. After many failed attempts, she finally believes she's pregnant — but suffers a miscarriage shortly after. Or rather, that's what her doctor tells her, only for her to feel the baby still moving inside her.

Screenwriter and actor Halley Feiffer will adapt the season.

"Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done," Murphy previously said.

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to release later this year.