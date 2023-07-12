Before there were eliminations on desert islands, dream dates in mansions or celebrities going on wild adventures, the land of unscripted TV in the '90s was dominated by a big, bruising show called American Gladiators.

Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiator' was recently released on Netflix Netflix

On June 28, Netflix released the docuseries Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators. The five-episode overview included new interviews and throwback footage of the no-holds-barred competition series.

Still catching up on your queue? Here are the biggest revelations that will make you nostalgic (and nauseous) about the arena.

American Gladiators was dangerous from the start.

From the first day of shooting the pilot, Dan Clark ("Nitro") knew: "Right away, I'm like 'Oh s--t, I'm in trouble here.'"

"Producers, they have no idea what happens when you have a physical athletic event," explained Michael Horton ("Gemini") in the series. "No clue. You can only imagine what happened."

Injuries quickly followed to the initial ire of the studio. The cast and crew were concerned the show was going to be canceled before it even truly began. Eventually, they made some changes and went ahead with things.

"We invented these bigger than life games," said Julie Resh, executive producer, about the iconic setups like "Human Cannonball," "Assault", "the Joust" and "the Eliminator." "We were trying to come up with stuff that would make people stop when they were flipping the dial and say, 'What the heck is that?' or "I want do that.'"

Still, the production value on the sets left something to be desired, with low-rent props and cardboard cutouts to fill out the audience. The sets were on concrete, the participants didn't wear helmets initially and the uniforms were purely for show.

"The first 13 episodes was dark-age barbaric," Horton summarized in the Netflix docuseries.

For the second season, with new producer Eytan Keller on board to turn things around, they upped the glitz and glamour. They also tweaked core events like the Joust and brought in a medical team.

'Muscles and Mayhem' docuseries. Credit: Netflix. Netflix

The female gladiators felt parity.

"I couldn't remember anything, aside from the Olympics, where women were on equal footing with men in a competition. And I was proud of that," said Resh. "I really fought to keep that a strong element of the show."

She revealed they pushed back against adding cheerleaders.

Sha-ri Pendleton in 'Muscles and Mayhem' docuseries. Credit: Netflix. Netflix

"I never felt that way," said Raye Hollitt ("Zap") when asked if she was treated different as a female Gladiator. "We got to set, got in the uniform, got taped up, and then we were all Gladiators."

Added Lori Fetrick ("Ice"): "The males and the females were all on equal playing fields. So the games were exactly alike."

Drug use was rampant behind the scenes.

"I was walking into the dressing room that the Gladiators used and saw that there were syringes and needles lying around," said the show's producer Keller. "We had to address the possible use of steroids."

Production said they were going to start randomly drug testing, and anyone with a positive test would be fired. However, the Gladiators got a six-week notice ahead of the test and were never given their results, leading some to believe that the gesture was to appease advertisers.

The American Gladiator contestants had a blast.

Selling out stadiums, meeting famous people like Michael Jordan and Ellen DeGeneres and being idolized by a generation of kids, the Gladiators were living a dream.

“It felt like I was back in college," said Jim Starr ("Laser"). "We were all young and single and having fun."

Clark summarized the NSFW atmosphere behind the scenes. "We had grouped, we had sex," he said. "We had rock and roll."

The experience, added Starr was the "most fun I had in my entire life."