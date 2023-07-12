Secrets of ‘American Gladiator’: Sex, Drugs and Danger - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Secrets of ‘American Gladiator’: Sex, Drugs and Danger

Netflix's newest docuseries 'Muscles & Mayhem' reveals some shocking details about the '90s competition favorite

Published |Updated
The Messenger
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Before there were eliminations on desert islands, dream dates in mansions or celebrities going on wild adventures, the land of unscripted TV in the '90s was dominated by a big, bruising show called American Gladiators.

Muscles &amp; Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiator' was recently released on NetflixNetflix

On June 28, Netflix released the docuseries Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators. The five-episode overview included new interviews and throwback footage of the no-holds-barred competition series.

Still catching up on your queue? Here are the biggest revelations that will make you nostalgic (and nauseous) about the arena.

Read More

American Gladiators was dangerous from the start.

From the first day of shooting the pilot, Dan Clark ("Nitro") knew: "Right away, I'm like 'Oh s--t, I'm in trouble here.'"

"Producers, they have no idea what happens when you have a physical athletic event," explained Michael Horton ("Gemini") in the series. "No clue. You can only imagine what happened."

Injuries quickly followed to the initial ire of the studio. The cast and crew were concerned the show was going to be canceled before it even truly began. Eventually, they made some changes and went ahead with things.

"We invented these bigger than life games," said Julie Resh, executive producer, about the iconic setups like "Human Cannonball," "Assault", "the Joust" and "the Eliminator." "We were trying to come up with stuff that would make people stop when they were flipping the dial and say, 'What the heck is that?' or "I want do that.'"

Still, the production value on the sets left something to be desired, with low-rent props and cardboard cutouts to fill out the audience. The sets were on concrete, the participants didn't wear helmets initially and the uniforms were purely for show.

"The first 13 episodes was dark-age barbaric," Horton summarized in the Netflix docuseries.

For the second season, with new producer Eytan Keller on board to turn things around, they upped the glitz and glamour. They also tweaked core events like the Joust and brought in a medical team.

Muscles &amp; Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
'Muscles and Mayhem' docuseries. Credit: Netflix.Netflix

The female gladiators felt parity.

"I couldn't remember anything, aside from the Olympics, where women were on equal footing with men in a competition. And I was proud of that," said Resh. "I really fought to keep that a strong element of the show."

She revealed they pushed back against adding cheerleaders.

Muscles &amp; Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Sha-ri Pendleton in 'Muscles and Mayhem' docuseries. Credit: Netflix.Netflix

"I never felt that way," said Raye Hollitt ("Zap") when asked if she was treated different as a female Gladiator. "We got to set, got in the uniform, got taped up, and then we were all Gladiators."

Added Lori Fetrick ("Ice"): "The males and the females were all on equal playing fields. So the games were exactly alike."

Drug use was rampant behind the scenes.

"I was walking into the dressing room that the Gladiators used and saw that there were syringes and needles lying around," said the show's producer Keller. "We had to address the possible use of steroids."

Production said they were going to start randomly drug testing, and anyone with a positive test would be fired. However, the Gladiators got a six-week notice ahead of the test and were never given their results, leading some to believe that the gesture was to appease advertisers.

The American Gladiator contestants had a blast.

Selling out stadiums, meeting famous people like Michael Jordan and Ellen DeGeneres and being idolized by a generation of kids, the Gladiators were living a dream.

“It felt like I was back in college," said Jim Starr ("Laser"). "We were all young and single and having fun."

Clark summarized the NSFW atmosphere behind the scenes. "We had grouped, we had sex," he said. "We had rock and roll."

The experience, added Starr was the "most fun I had in my entire life."

Muscles &amp; Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Danny Lee Clark "Nitro; Steve Henneberry "Tower; Jim Starr "Laser" and Sha-ri Pendleton "Blaze" in 'Muscles and Mayhem' docuseries. Credit: Netflix.Netflix
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.