America Ferrera Says ‘Not Showering for a Few Days’ Is Her Guilty Pleasure

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig admitted she's 'a messy person,' and Kate McKinnon said farting 'makes me laugh the most'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
JWPlayer

This Barbie is conserving water!

America Ferrera surprised her Barbie co-stars and writer/director Greta Gerwig as she revealed her guilty pleasure while they quizzed each other in a video for Vanity Fair.

"It's, like, not showering for a few days," Ferrera admitted with a laugh as Margot Robbie exclaimed: "I would never have expected that!"

Ferrera wasn't alone, as Gerwig admitted she's "a messy person," which her partner Noah Baumbach will attest to.

America Ferrera, Barbie
America Ferrera attends a Barbie VIP photocall at on July 12, 2023 in LondonGareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I think my absolute worst habit is — well you guys wouldn't know this because you're not like living with me all the time — I'm really messy, I'm a messy person," she explained of her worst habit.

She continued, "Noah always comes home, and he's like, 'I can tell exactly what you did because there's a trail of crap. You walked in, you kicked off your shoes, you ate some cheese, you decided you didn't like the cheese, you left it there, you opened all the cabinets, you walked all the way to the back of the house, and now you left your winter coat on the bed!'"

And leave it to Weird Barbie actress Kate McKinnon to keep the fun gross facts coming, veering into bathroom humor. "The thing that makes me laugh the most, ultimately at the end of the day... farting," she confessed.

Barbie is now in theaters.

