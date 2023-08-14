Ameerah Jones came into The Challenge: USA Season 2 with a handful of friends from the Big Brother house, and she hoped that'd keep her safe from being voted into elimination. Alas, when the Blue Team defeated her Green Team in the "Storm the Castle" challenge on Episode 1, The Challenge veteran Tori Deal made it her mission to ensure none of her fellow vets would be voted in, and it was Jones who was up for the arena against the Red Team's Michele Fitzgerald.

Though she'd come into The Challenge universe with more experience on the social front, she still put up quite a fight on the physical front, nearly tying her opponent's score in the "Slam Dunked" arena event. However, Ameerah Jones ultimately emerged as the first eliminee of the season.

The Messenger caught up with Jones to talk about her brief experience on The Challenge and find out what she'd do differently if and when she returns for another round.

On her instinct to not trust anyone coming into this game…

Ameerah Jones: Oh, it's the right one. No matter what game you're playing in this freaking world. Yeah, I definitely had trust with my BB24 people because I've already been through a lot with them. But yeah, I mean, I really went into the game like, "I can't really trust anybody." And so it proved to be true.

On how her strategy changed between 'Big Brother' and 'The Challenge'...

Jones: It's funny because everyone's like, "Oh, don't play Big Brother when you get on The Challenge. Don't think Big Brother." And then they literally have secret votes, and I'm like, "Okay, I'm playing Big Brother." But what I did was that I wanted to lay low [this time]. On Big Brother, I went in there full throttle playing the game, like whatever moves I needed to make. So for The Challenge, I was like, "I'm going to kind of lay low. I don't want to be like the person that's in the forefront of people's minds." And so that was the thing that shifted between Big Brother and The Challenge.

On whether she was shocked to get voted into elimination by the Blue Team…

Jones: Definitely. I felt we have the numbers now to take out the vets, and so I definitely thought that we were gonna go ahead and do that. It had been discussed around the house, as well, to target the vets, so yeah, I was surprised. You can see my face when Alyssa comes in and tells me.

On being neck-and-neck with Michele in the arena challenge …

Jones: I knew that it was very close. So at the end, on the 15th round, you're kind of just hanging up in the air, and like, I'm looking over at her pool. I'm looking at my pool, and I'm like, OK, these balls— I don't know who has more balls, they look exactly the same. So in my brain, I'm telling myself I'm gonna win because I think that's the healthiest mindset, but I was definitely like, "It's going to be a toss-up because our pools are very close. They look very similar."

Ameerah Jones competes on 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2's elimination arena. Jonne Roriz/Paramount

On learning that Alyssa Snider has vowed to get vengeance for her…

Jones: I love her. I knew she was gonna have my back from the very beginning, and I'm so proud of her and so happy to see her going strong and going after the vets. So I'm not surprised at all that she had my back at the beginning, the middle, and the end.

On whether she made any new friendships in the house…

Jones: I didn't build a lot of new connections with anybody because it was so quick. I'm appreciative of the new relationships I was able to build, though. So it was fun.

On whether she'd return to 'The Challenge' again after this experience…

Jones: So in the moment, if you would have asked me this right when I was eliminated, I'd be like, "This was awful. I had a terrible time." But looking back after I was able to recover from the experience, yeah, I had a great time. It was fun. I really enjoyed participating in the actual challenge. I enjoyed meeting new people from worlds that I would have never interacted with before. That was cool. And yes, I would do it again.

On how she'd change her approach next time…

Jones: Win. It's so hard. At least for the first one, it's so quick… I didn't even finish unpacking then. It happened so quickly that I don't think there's anything I could have changed. I didn't know some of the people; I mean, that was all it came down to, and so I don't think there's too much that I would change. Maybe talk to Cory and Tori more, I guess. Go suck up to the vets for the first hour like everyone else does.

