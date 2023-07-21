AMC’s Barbie Corvette Popcorn Vessel Set Quickly Resells for Nearly Triple the Price

Barbie's dainty plastic grip on capitalism has never been stronger.
Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, AMC Theatres rolled out a collectible Barbie Corvette Popcorn Vessel set on Thursday, which is already reselling for upwards of triple the retail price.
For $64.99, a limited number of moviegoers will get the Corvette, complete with a Margot Robbie-inspired Barbie and a large tub of popcorn.
Over on Facebook Marketplace, fans can already snatch up their own for $145, along with matching pink and blue pool floatie cupholders. Although, they might have to spring for some Pop Secret.
- 11 Fantastical Movies Like ‘Barbie’ to Watch if You Want to Stay in Barbie Land
- Microsoft’s New Barbie-Themed Xbox Will Look Great In Your Dreamhouse
- How the Housing Market’s ‘Triple Whammy’ Benches Buyers
- Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth Straight Week
- Ford Nearly Triples Second-Quarter Profit to $1.9 Billion
The same set, sans inflatables, is up for a whopping $175 on eBay.
Similar demand for Cinemark's Scream VI collectible popcorn tub prompted the chain to launch an online presale after it quickly sold out in theaters. So, here's hoping.
While Barbie has always been one of the most recognizable symbols of capitalism, the long-awaited movie has already proven quite lucrative for Warner Bros. and Mattel alike.
In addition to a projected $70-$80 million opening weekend, Mattel has a number of licensed partnerships with Xbox, Burger King, NYX Cosmetics, Zara, Airbnb and more in promotion of the movie.
But Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz insisted that the movie "is not about selling toys" in a new interview with Variety after announcing plans for an extended Mattel cinematic universe.
"This is about creating quality content, creating an experience with societal impact that people would want to watch," said Kreiz. "We've been selling toys before we made movies, so we're not dependent on that."
Barbie premieres Friday, July 21, in theaters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment