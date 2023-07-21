AMC’s Barbie Corvette Popcorn Vessel Set Quickly Resells for Nearly Triple the Price

Barbie's dainty plastic grip on capitalism has never been stronger.

Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated premiere of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, AMC Theatres rolled out a collectible Barbie Corvette Popcorn Vessel set on Thursday, which is already reselling for upwards of triple the retail price.

For $64.99, a limited number of moviegoers will get the Corvette, complete with a Margot Robbie-inspired Barbie and a large tub of popcorn.

Over on Facebook Marketplace, fans can already snatch up their own for $145, along with matching pink and blue pool floatie cupholders. Although, they might have to spring for some Pop Secret.

The same set, sans inflatables, is up for a whopping $175 on eBay.

Similar demand for Cinemark's Scream VI collectible popcorn tub prompted the chain to launch an online presale after it quickly sold out in theaters. So, here's hoping.

While Barbie has always been one of the most recognizable symbols of capitalism, the long-awaited movie has already proven quite lucrative for Warner Bros. and Mattel alike.

In addition to a projected $70-$80 million opening weekend, Mattel has a number of licensed partnerships with Xbox, Burger King, NYX Cosmetics, Zara, Airbnb and more in promotion of the movie.

But Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz insisted that the movie "is not about selling toys" in a new interview with Variety after announcing plans for an extended Mattel cinematic universe.

"This is about creating quality content, creating an experience with societal impact that people would want to watch," said Kreiz. "We've been selling toys before we made movies, so we're not dependent on that."

Barbie premieres Friday, July 21, in theaters.