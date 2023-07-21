AMC Theatres No Longer Planning to Charge Based on Seat Location - The Messenger
Entertainment.
AMC Theatres No Longer Planning to Charge Based on Seat Location

The movie theater chain has officially announced that they're scrapping the initiative, which received backlash online

Thea Glassman
People enter AMC Town Square 18 on August 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was the news heard round the film world. In February, AMC announced plans to charge audiences more money for a better view of the screen.

Now, following a surge of backlash online, the movie theater chain has officially announced that they're scrapping the initiative, which was dubbed Sightline at AMC.

"To ensure AMC's ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide," the company said in a press release, per Variety.

The AMC rep added that there are now talks to create a more luxury front-row theatre experience, with "extensive seat recline," more comfortable seating and a better angle on the screen. No official date has been set for those upgrades, though they're aiming for end of 2023.

Sightline at AMC was initially rolled out at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago and Kansas City, per Variety, with three tiers of pricing options. Actor Elijah Wood took to Twitter after the announcement was made to point out the inequality of this system.

"The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all," he wrote. "This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income."

