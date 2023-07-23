AMC Theatergoer Opens Up About Being Brutally ‘Sucker-Punched’ Over Reserved Seat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

AMC Theatergoer Opens Up About Being Brutally ‘Sucker-Punched’ Over Reserved Seat

The victim suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches after he was attacked by a fellow movie-watcher.

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An AMC Theatre goer, who wishes to remain anonymous, opened up about being attacked inside a South Florida movie theater.

The 63-year-old told NBC6 in a recent interview that the incident occurred when he arrived for a July 10 screening of Insidious. He spotted a couple sitting in his reserved seats and asked them to move, which he said they refused to do.

"This guy just kept staring at me instead of getting up," he said. "I said to the people at this point — who didn't apologize or say thank you — 'you guys can just keep the seats.'"

The victim, who is a disabled veteran, continued, "I'm walking away, he said 'go run to your wife, little boy.' So I turned around and I said 'you know I'm not the one who's being a little boy, you took my seats and you didn't apologize or you didn't say thank you and I let you keep them.'"

Read More

The victim said he was then attacked by the perpetrator, who sucker-punched him.

“He jumped up, he wanted to fight me, he backed me up, I fell over the stairs and as soon as I fell down the stairs, it was like a boxer being against the ropes, this guy just went to town on me,” he said.

Following the attack, the victim suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches.

Florida detectives, who released a video of the incident, are still searching for the attacker.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.