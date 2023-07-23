AMC Theatergoer Opens Up About Being Brutally ‘Sucker-Punched’ Over Reserved Seat
The victim suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches after he was attacked by a fellow movie-watcher.
An AMC Theatre goer, who wishes to remain anonymous, opened up about being attacked inside a South Florida movie theater.
The 63-year-old told NBC6 in a recent interview that the incident occurred when he arrived for a July 10 screening of Insidious. He spotted a couple sitting in his reserved seats and asked them to move, which he said they refused to do.
"This guy just kept staring at me instead of getting up," he said. "I said to the people at this point — who didn't apologize or say thank you — 'you guys can just keep the seats.'"
The victim, who is a disabled veteran, continued, "I'm walking away, he said 'go run to your wife, little boy.' So I turned around and I said 'you know I'm not the one who's being a little boy, you took my seats and you didn't apologize or you didn't say thank you and I let you keep them.'"
- Man Brutally Beaten in a Florida Movie Theater Over Seats Said Attacker Punched Him Nonstop
- AMC Theatres No Longer Planning to Charge Based on Seat Location
- Man Shot, Killed Over Reserved Seats to See ‘No Hard Feelings’
- The Numbers Are in for How Many AMC Stubs Members Bought ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Double Feature Tickets
- Police Looking for Man Who Beat 63-Year-Old Dispute Over Movie Theater VIP Seats
The victim said he was then attacked by the perpetrator, who sucker-punched him.
“He jumped up, he wanted to fight me, he backed me up, I fell over the stairs and as soon as I fell down the stairs, it was like a boxer being against the ropes, this guy just went to town on me,” he said.
Following the attack, the victim suffered a broken nose and had to get stitches.
Florida detectives, who released a video of the incident, are still searching for the attacker.
