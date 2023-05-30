Amanda Seyfried Says ‘It’s Fair for Her’ As Elizabeth Holmes Reports to Prison

As an expert on the subject, Amanda Seyfried is sharing her thoughts as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison to serve an 11-year sentence.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

In January 2022, the former executive was convicted of fraud and conspiracy for defrauding the company's investors and lying about the company's blood-testing technology. Months later that March, Seyfried played Holmes in Hulu's limited series, The Dropout.

On Tuesday, Seyfried — who won both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her portrayal — appeared on Good Morning America where she spoke out about the news that Holmes would be entering prison.

"I feel for those kids," she said, referring to Holmes' children William, who was born in 2021, and Invicta, born in February (Seyfried herself is mother to a boy and a girl with husband Thomas Sadoski).

"There's two kids that are hanging in the balance here. As a parent, just as a mom... I don't know." Seyfried shared. "Life's not fair, but in a lot of ways it's fair. It's fair for her, in particular."

Despite attempting to appeal her case, Holmes is set to begin her 11-year prison sentence at a federal women's prison camp in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Holmes previously acknowledged Seyfried's work in the limited series based on her life. "They're not playing me," she told The New York Times in a May 8 profile. "They're playing a character I created."

Similarly, Seyfried previously explained her decision to take on the role. "It was immediately obvious that it was a real character piece, something that was going to be incredibly challenging — and I welcomed that," Seyfried told Backstage in November. "This person in particular is just so mysterious that I had to try my hand at trying to figure it out."

Seyfried will next be seen in her Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which premieres June 9.