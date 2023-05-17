Amanda Kloots: Mother’s Day Was ‘Almost Harder’ Than Father’s Day After Nick Cordero’s Death

Amanda Kloots is opening up about celebrating Mother's Day as a single mom to son Elvis Eduardo Cordero.

Though the Talk co-host said spending Sunday with her sister Anna was "lovely," she admitted to The Messenger that the special day is "almost even harder" for her than Father's Day as the third anniversary of husband Nick Cordero's death approaches.

"You're seeing all these husbands post about their wives, and everyone's like, 'I got to go to the spa today, and I got to do this today,'" she said. "And you're like, 'Nobody got me a card — because my son is 3 — and nobody's helping me at the house because they're all with their moms or with their families."

She added, "It is actually an unexpected hard day as a single widowed mother."

Kloots' husband, late Broadway actor Cordero, died at age 41 in July 2020 after nearly 100 days in the hospital. The Tony Award nominee was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Father's Day is another "hard day" for the professional dancer, but she said that she will honor Cordero along with the other men in her life who have been there for son Elvis, 3.

Amanda Kloots and son Elvis. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

"Luckily we have my dad and my brother, who are amazing fathers, that we definitely want to celebrate, and we'll definitely celebrate Nick as well, probably go to the beach where I put Nick's ashes. I like to go there on special days and just kind of sit at the beach and feel his presence," Kloots told The Messenger. "We'll do something special."

Kloots, who competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, is also channeling her energy into art.

"It was one of my January goals that I started to dance again more, and I have," she said. "I have carved out every Monday night I go to a dance class."

However, it has come with some challenges. Kloots was recently diagnosed with arthritis in her thumb but partnered with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel to ease the pain. She has also created a series of workout routines to target and strengthen different areas of the body.

"I did start using Voltaren Arthritis Gel on my joint in my wrist and on my thumb joint to help me work with that pain," she said. "When you're a caregiver, a lot of times you don't have the time in your day to fill your own cup. I know this from being a single mom, of course — in order to do the things that you need to do to strengthen your body, in order to care for the ones that we love the most."

She added, "I really do think that the more we can help each other out in this life, especially through hard times, it's the best thing in the world. To be kind and to share our stories and to help each other be the best versions of ourselves, I think it's the best thing that we can do."