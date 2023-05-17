The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Amanda Kloots: Mother’s Day Was ‘Almost Harder’ Than Father’s Day After Nick Cordero’s Death

    Kloots exclusively told The Messenger, "It is actually an unexpected hard day as a single widowed mother."

    Published |Updated
    Lanae Brody and Michael Gioia
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Amanda Kloots/Instagram

    Amanda Kloots is opening up about celebrating Mother's Day as a single mom to son Elvis Eduardo Cordero.  

    Though the Talk co-host said spending Sunday with her sister Anna was "lovely," she admitted to The Messenger that the special day is "almost even harder" for her than Father's Day as the third anniversary of husband Nick Cordero's death approaches. 

    "You're seeing all these husbands post about their wives, and everyone's like, 'I got to go to the spa today, and I got to do this today,'" she said. "And you're like, 'Nobody got me a card — because my son is 3 — and nobody's helping me at the house because they're all with their moms or with their families."

    She added, "It is actually an unexpected hard day as a single widowed mother."

    Read More

    Kloots' husband, late Broadway actor Cordero, died at age 41 in July 2020 after nearly 100 days in the hospital. The Tony Award nominee was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic. 

    Father's Day is another "hard day" for the professional dancer, but she said that she will honor Cordero along with the other men in her life who have been there for son Elvis, 3. 

    Amanda Kloots and son Elvis arrive as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at Crypto.com Arena on December 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
    Amanda Kloots and son Elvis. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

    "Luckily we have my dad and my brother, who are amazing fathers, that we definitely want to celebrate, and we'll definitely celebrate Nick as well, probably go to the beach where I put Nick's ashes. I like to go there on special days and just kind of sit at the beach and feel his presence," Kloots told The Messenger. "We'll do something special."

    Kloots, who competed on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, is also channeling her energy into art. 

    "It was one of my January goals that I started to dance again more, and I have," she said. "I have carved out every Monday night I go to a dance class."

    However, it has come with some challenges. Kloots was recently diagnosed with arthritis in her thumb but partnered with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel to ease the pain. She has also created a series of workout routines to target and strengthen different areas of the body. 

    "I did start using Voltaren Arthritis Gel on my joint in my wrist and on my thumb joint to help me work with that pain," she said. "When you're a caregiver, a lot of times you don't have the time in your day to fill your own cup. I know this from being a single mom, of course — in order to do the things that you need to do to strengthen your body, in order to care for the ones that we love the most."

    She added, "I really do think that the more we can help each other out in this life, especially through hard times, it's the best thing in the world. To be kind and to share our stories and to help each other be the best versions of ourselves, I think it's the best thing that we can do."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.