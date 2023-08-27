Former child star Alyson Stoner, known best for their phenomenal hip-hop dancing at a young age (and even scoring a feature in Missy Elliott's "Work It" music video, among others), opened up about their first kiss experience on their podcast, "Dear Hollywood."

In an episode titled "A Child’s Body: Open Access," Stoner recalled feeling "young and uncomfortable" when they were asked to kiss Dylan and Cole Sprouse, the stars of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. At the time, Stoner was around 12 years old.

"Writers and executives might decide to make your character do anything on the next episode and it's assumed that you're going to agree to whatever scripted," Stoner said. "My first kiss and several of the times I experienced kissing all happened on camera."

"I felt like, 'This is part of my job. I chose to act and audition for this project. It's only a character.' So in that way, I justified like, 'OK, I can have my kiss here and then I'll have my own separate first kiss at some point,'" they added.

Alyson Stoner Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

However, Stoner reiterated on the episode that they did not feel ready for their first kiss to happen on camera, and felt pressured to submit to Disney Channel's demands because they were in a recurring role and had "less clout" than a lead on the family-friendly sitcom (which also starred Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song).

Stoner went on to recount more uncomfortable incidents, stressing that child actors have a "lack of control over [their] body."

"When I was 10, someone walked in on me using the restroom and demanded I take a photo while I was peeing," they said. "And I froze in embarrassment and fear. I said something like ‘Please let me finish first, and then we can do this outside.’ I don’t think they felt great about their own reaction and behavior, but something came over them. And not wanting to be troublesome or leave a bad impression, I walked out with a smile and took the photo."

Stoner went on to describe a horrifying incident that forced them to be "hyper-vigilant" at a young age: Stoner alleges that they had a stalker who attempted to kidnap them while posing as a Make-A-Wish Foundation employee.