Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: Report

The former frontman of Lostprophets is in the midst of serving a 29-year sentence at a facility known for its particularly dangerous inmate population

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who is currently imprisoned in England for multiple sex offenses with minors, is reportedly in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being beaten and stabbed by fellow inmates.

According to the Mirror, a source detailed, "He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning. He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky.”

The outlet further reported that Watkins was taken hostage by three inmates at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, and was beaten until prison personnel found him six hours later.

Watkins is in the midst of serving a 29-year sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of engaging in sex with minors in 2013, including a charge of attempted sexual assault of a baby.

Read More
Lostprophets
Ian Watkins of Lostprophets performs at Manchester Apollo on November 8, 2012 in Manchester, England.Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

He's being held at His Majesty's Prison Wakefield in West Yorkshire, a facility nicknamed the "Monster Mansion" due to the high number of sex offenders and murderers incarcerated there.

Lostprophets formed in Wales in 1997, and released five albums through 2012, one of which spawned a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Alternative Songs chart. After disbanding following Watkins' charges, the remaining members went on to form a new band, No Devotion.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.