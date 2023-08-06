Alt-Metal Singer and Convicted Pedophile Ian Watkins Stabbed in Prison: Report
The former frontman of Lostprophets is in the midst of serving a 29-year sentence at a facility known for its particularly dangerous inmate population
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, who is currently imprisoned in England for multiple sex offenses with minors, is reportedly in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being beaten and stabbed by fellow inmates.
According to the Mirror, a source detailed, "He was found by officers after being held hostage and battered on Saturday morning. He’s in a life-threatening condition and there are fears he could die. If he survives, he’ll have been very lucky.”
The outlet further reported that Watkins was taken hostage by three inmates at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, and was beaten until prison personnel found him six hours later.
Watkins is in the midst of serving a 29-year sentence after pleading guilty to multiple counts of engaging in sex with minors in 2013, including a charge of attempted sexual assault of a baby.
He's being held at His Majesty's Prison Wakefield in West Yorkshire, a facility nicknamed the "Monster Mansion" due to the high number of sex offenders and murderers incarcerated there.
Lostprophets formed in Wales in 1997, and released five albums through 2012, one of which spawned a No. 1 hit on the U.S. Alternative Songs chart. After disbanding following Watkins' charges, the remaining members went on to form a new band, No Devotion.
