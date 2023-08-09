The fight against ALS continues as the ALS Association, a nonprofit organization working around the world to defeat the debilitating disease, has seen a 500% increase following the death of Bryan Randall, longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, The Messenger confirms.

Additionally, the ALS Association currently has over $38 million committed to ALS research.

"We are grateful for the amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan," the organization says in a statement to The Messenger. "We have seen a significant lift in donations, which will help our urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research. We send our love and condolences to Sandra and Bryan's family."

The increase in donations was first reported by TMZ.

Randall had been living with ALS for three years before his death at 57.

Randall's family had asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital in his honor, citing the positive impact Randall's medical team had on his loved ones.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," read his family's statement.

According to its website, the ALS Foundation strives to build hope and enhance quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall," the organization wrote on Twitter after Randall's death was announced. "Our hearts go out to his friends and family."