The fight against ALS continues as the ALS Association, a nonprofit organization working around the world to defeat the debilitating disease, has seen a 500% increase following the death of Bryan Randall, longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, The Messenger confirms.
Additionally, the ALS Association currently has over $38 million committed to ALS research.
"We are grateful for the amazing outpouring of support in honor of Bryan," the organization says in a statement to The Messenger. "We have seen a significant lift in donations, which will help our urgent work to make ALS a livable disease through local care, national advocacy, and global ALS research. We send our love and condolences to Sandra and Bryan's family."
The increase in donations was first reported by TMZ.
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall
- Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
- Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall Died From ALS — What Is It?
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late Partner
- Sandra Bullock’s Sister Praises the Actress for How She Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall During His Battle With ALS
- Inside Bryan Randall’s Relationship With Sandra Bullock’s Children: Why She Once Said He Was ‘No. 1’ in Their Household
Randall had been living with ALS for three years before his death at 57.
Randall's family had asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association as well as the Massachusetts General Hospital in his honor, citing the positive impact Randall's medical team had on his loved ones.
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," read his family's statement.
According to its website, the ALS Foundation strives to build hope and enhance quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure.
"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Bryan Randall," the organization wrote on Twitter after Randall's death was announced. "Our hearts go out to his friends and family."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment
- Joy Behar Was ‘Not Hiding’ From Snooki and Cast During ‘Jersey Shore’ Segment on ‘The View,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- After Saying ‘I Do Not Support Striking,’ Stephen Amell Has Hit the SAG-AFTRA Picket LineEntertainment