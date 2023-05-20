Alison Sweeney Explains Why ‘Carrot Cake Murder’ Ends in Heartbreak

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Hallmark's Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

There is trouble in paradise for Hannah Swensen (Alison Sweeney); our favorite baker and amateur investigator concludes her latest mystery in Carrot Cake Murder by ending her engagement with her detective fiancé Mike (Cameron Mathison).

The lovebirds spend most of the movie working on a 25-year-old murder cold case. Hannah is able to be a bigger part of the case because of its age, and she cracks it wide open with her own good detective work. But when they are arresting the actual murderer, Hannah discovers that Mike has been reporting her every move to his boss without telling her. Hannah interprets this of Mike indulging her enthusiasm for investigating rather than seeing her as an equal partner, and she can't stand the condescension of it, so she calls off the engagement.

It's a rare heartbreaking turn in the world of Hannah Swensen (and Hallmark movies in general), but Alison Sweeney says not to fear just yet. The next "Hannah Swensen Mystery" is already in production, and Sweeney doesn't think Hannah and Mike's story is over just yet. Someone make sure Delores (Barbara Niven) doesn't throw out all those wedding plans yet!

Here's what Sweeney had to say about the latest turn in Hannah's rollercoaster love life, and what to expect next from the Hannah Swensen series.

On developing the idea of Hannah and Mike’s breakup…

Alison Sweeney: As an executive producer on the project…that was part of the process of developing it. It's a big decision. It is super scary. You want the fans to stay tuned for what happens next, but you also have to keep the mystery going in the relationship as well as the mysteries themselves. We have these talks with the writer of the novels, Joanna Fluke, who's written 30 Hannah Swensen mysteries. Part of her thing for this character is that her love life is a rollercoaster. It's a mess. There's triangles and lots of intrigue that come along with that. We felt we were ready to take on the challenge, but knew we had to honor the ups and downs of her life as well.

On why Mike telling his boss about Hannah investigating was so triggering…

Sweeney: From Hannah's point of view, he was behind her the whole time. She thinks he's not taking her seriously about her investigation. This was her thing, and she really thought they were a team together, and then to find out he was going behind her back the whole time... he didn’t trust her to tell her the truth. There was also a heat-of-the-moment thing, which is not uncommon. I think people can relate to that in the moment. I'm not sure it's the end of Mike and Hannah. I just think she's upset and she needs him to know.

On Hannah's general hesitancy to get married…

Sweeney: I think that Delores is a big influence in her life. She definitely struggles against that, and not in such an obvious way as her sister does. Michelle is more willing to just buck the system and go against whatever her mother says. Hannah is trying to appease her mother all the time and still live her own life. Planning the wedding is difficult because she does love Mike, but it's hard for her to believe that he loves her as much as she loves him. It's hard to get all of that across, but there is definitely, I think, deep-down secret insecurity for Hannah that she's afraid of a rug being pulled out from under her.

On Delores' potential reaction to Hannah calling off the engagement…

Sweeney: She has definitely been Team Norman…It's an interesting point. I think she’ll be upset either way. Even though she didn't want it to be Mike, I think she’ll still be upset because she was really dreaming of this wedding. I can imagine that. She will feel Hannah has, in some way, let her down again.

On Hannah getting to solve a cold case…

Sweeney: It was really fun for me that it was a cold case because it allowed Hannah to have more access to some of the actual case files that were closed cases. She got to fill out Freedom of Information Act requests and stuff like that. In some ways, she had more information than you would normally have solving one of these cases. In other ways, it made it harder because who is this guy? How do you take down people's memories from so long ago?

Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison in "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" (Bettina Strauss)

On whether Hannah will ever officially become a private investigator…

Sweeney: [In the movie,] Mike was like, "You're not going to hang up your oven mitts are you?" She does love The Cookie Jar. I think it's a passion. We are the caretakers of these characters that Joanne Fluke has written. She has 30 novels so far, and she's still a prolific writer, so I have to be careful. We are respectful of the guidelines that we are playing in.

On comforting fans as they wait for the next Hannah Swensen movie...

Sweeney: Here's the thing: I think there's so many fun moments in this movie that are delicious, fun and everything you want from a Hannah Swensen murder mystery. There are so many great dynamics with the sister and her mom, and really romantic moments with Mike, and cute-fun moments with Norman. I think the movie has all of those things. I totally understand [fans] are going to be frustrated by the ending, but they have to know there's another one down the pike. We're getting ready to film another one. They can look forward to tuning in to see what happens next.

The hope is that at the end of the movie when she and Mike talk again and he gives her the cat home, that gives fans a hint of their favorite parts of falling in love and finding their way back to each other. It's going to be just as fun as it was the first time.

"Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" is re-airing on Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.