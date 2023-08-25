Allison Holker and Daughter Weslie Share First Dancing Video Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Allison Holker and Daughter Weslie Share First Dancing Video Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

More than eight months after 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' star died, his wife is dancing again with their daughter on TikTok

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Allison Holker and her family celebrate the Fourth of JulyAllison Holker/Instagram

Allison Holker and her family are still trying to find joy through dance.

More than eight months after Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter Weslie took to TikTok with a special post.

In their first dancing video since tWitch's passing, the pair put on some sounds by DJ JayEazy and showed off some new moves. "When your life is a mess but you just tryin to vibe," Holker shared on Wednesday.

The clip quickly received positive comments from many followers who expressed how excited they were to see the So You Think You Can Dance alum dancing again.

"tWitch would be so proud! Keep dancing," one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "Love to see you dancing again!!!" 

View post on TikTok

Back in December, Holker's life turned upside down when her husband died by suicide at the age of 40. Since then, the family has launched the Move With Kindness Foundation, a non-profit that aims to carry on the Ellen DeGeneres Show star's legacy of spreading love and mental health awareness. 

Read More

For Holker — who is also mom to son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3 — her focus remains on being a support system for her children.

"I don't really have any other choice but to be strong," Holker told Today's Hoda Kotb in May. "Now, [my kids] still see me have my highs and lows because there's a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.