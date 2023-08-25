Allison Holker and Daughter Weslie Share First Dancing Video Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Allison Holker and her family are still trying to find joy through dance.

More than eight months after Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide, his wife and their 15-year-old daughter Weslie took to TikTok with a special post.

In their first dancing video since tWitch's passing, the pair put on some sounds by DJ JayEazy and showed off some new moves. "When your life is a mess but you just tryin to vibe," Holker shared on Wednesday.

The clip quickly received positive comments from many followers who expressed how excited they were to see the So You Think You Can Dance alum dancing again.

"tWitch would be so proud! Keep dancing," one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan added, "Love to see you dancing again!!!"

Back in December, Holker's life turned upside down when her husband died by suicide at the age of 40. Since then, the family has launched the Move With Kindness Foundation, a non-profit that aims to carry on the Ellen DeGeneres Show star's legacy of spreading love and mental health awareness.

For Holker — who is also mom to son Maddox, 7, and daughter Zaia, 3 — her focus remains on being a support system for her children.

"I don't really have any other choice but to be strong," Holker told Today's Hoda Kotb in May. "Now, [my kids] still see me have my highs and lows because there's a lot of it. All I can do is just try to move forward."

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.