All Three Jeopardy! Contestants Got a Question Wrong Because They Couldn’t Pronounce It

Despite all three contestants knowing the answer to a clue on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” none of them received the point because no one pronounced it correctly.
The clue was under the category "The Quotable Alex" and read: "Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.” The correct answer was worth $1,600.
The correct response was “Solzhenitsyn,” but none of the three contestants were able to get the pronunciation quite right (it's sowl-zhuh-neet-sn).
The answer refers to Russian novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. The game show’s host, Mayim Bialik acknowledged it was a “tricky one to pronounce."
