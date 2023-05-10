The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    All Three Jeopardy! Contestants Got a Question Wrong Because They Couldn’t Pronounce It

    Everyone playing in the game missed out on a $1,600 clue.

    Monique Merrill
    Tyler Golden/ABC

    Despite all three contestants knowing the answer to a clue on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!,” none of them received the point because no one pronounced it correctly.

    The clue was under the category "The Quotable Alex" and read: "Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.” The correct answer was worth $1,600.

    The correct response was “Solzhenitsyn,” but none of the three contestants were able to get the pronunciation quite right (it's sowl-zhuh-neet-sn).

    The answer refers to Russian novelist Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. The game show’s host, Mayim Bialik acknowledged it was a “tricky one to pronounce."

