The Screen Actors' Guild is officially on strike.

During a press conference Thursday, the actors' union's executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, revealed that the organization had "unanimously" voted to strike against studios and streamers after its contract expired on July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Actors will now join the writers' union on the picket lines, as SAG has forbidden them from taking interviews or auditions, going to wardrobe fittings and rehearsals, appearing on podcasts or talk shows and — most importantly — doing any acting work under the expired contract.

A strike sign is seen in front of Disney gates as members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild walk a picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, on July 14, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

This means that both production of films and press tours — yes, even Barbie and Oppenheimer's press tours — will be put on hold as the union continues to negotiate for better pay and protections relating to AI and retirement, among other issues.

Want to know what's been impacted by the strike in the movie world? The Messenger rounded up all the films and events affected thus far (and come back later to see more updates as the strike continues):

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in 'Oppenheimer.' Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer: The red carpet for the U.S. premiere of Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer was canceled amid the SAG-AFTRA strike. The movie will still be screened, however. The premiere is set to take place on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET in New York City at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square Theater. (The film's cast left their London premiere early in solidarity with the union.)

Beetlejuice 2: The sequel to Tim Burton's cult classic had already completed much of its filming overseas but had just begun production in Vermont the week the strike was announced and had to halt. The movie, which features original stars Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder as well as Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, had just started filming in Vermont this week when the strike was announced. The movie was slated for a September 2024 release.

The Island: Production shut down on May 23 for indie drama The Island, starring Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Rooney Mara (Carol), ahead of the strike authorization vote because the possibility of a strike reportedly spooked bond companies, making them unwilling to insure the film.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3.' Jay Maidment/20th Century Studios

Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds' upcoming threequel halted production following the announcement of the actors' strike. The production shutdown comes just days after a first-look photo was released of Hugh Jackman on set, dressed in Wolverine's iconic yellow and blue costume. Other upcoming Marvel movies, like Blade and Thunderbolts, had already paused production when the writers went on strike.

Wicked: Production for Wicked ground to a halt following the strike's announcement, with TMZ reporting that Buckinghamshire village — which had been transformed into Oz — was completely abandoned on Friday. The film was originally set to come out in November, but the strike may postpone its release.

Gladiator 2: Production on the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator has officially shut down. Helmed by Scott and starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington, the film was supposed to be released on Nov. 24, 2024.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 09, 2023, in Northampton, England. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Mission: Impossible 8: The franchise's eighth installment was already pushed back while Tom Cruise promoted Dead Reckoning, so the actors' strike will further delay production. The film was originally planned to be released 11 months from now.

Venom 3: Production for the upcoming action film, which stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Michelle Williams, has been put on pause. Based on the Marvel character Venom, production began in Spain in late June, with an original release date of October 2024.

Mortal Kombat 2: The sequel to the 2021 film has halted production after Screen Producers Australia issued guidance that aligned with SAG-AFTRA's strike declaration. The video game adaptation, based on the series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, was filming in Gold Coast, Australia, when filming was shut down. The Simon McQuoid-helmed project did not yet have a release date set.

Untitled Formula One Film: Brad Pitt's foray into Formula One racing screeched to a halt with the actors' strike. The film, which also stars Damson Idris and Javier Bardem, was recently on-location at the British Grand Prix, capturing shots of Pitt and Idris walking the grid.