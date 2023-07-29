When Love Is Blind first debuted around Valentine's Day of 2020, audiences had no idea just how prescient its pod-style dating setup would prove to be, with the coronavirus pandemic following in its wake just weeks later and landing us all in isolation bubbles. The novel setup of the show was clearly a winning strategy even then, as the first season produced not one, but two couples who decided to join their lives together after falling in love sight unseen.

After three additional seasons, the cultural impact of the Nick and Vanessa Lachey-hosted show is still going strong, as the series' couples continue to make indelible impressions on fans (and produce real-life marriages), for better and for worse. It's become the definition of a watercooler series, since there's so much to talk about with the twosomes that have come and gone.

Some of the couples were more meant for each other than others, and some were clearly doomed from the start. Since it looks like we already have a contender for a best-of couple coming along in Love Is Blind Season 5, if the first teaser is any indication, we wanted to celebrate the couples the must-see Netflix show has already produced. Here's a look at all of the Love Is Blind duos, ranked from least to most relationship goals.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton: Season 1

Diamond and Carlton on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. They didn't even make it to the altar, breaking up during the Mexico trip.

The level of animosity that arose between these two during the engagement vacation was shocking. After Carlton revealed that he'd been with men in his past, the two said a lot of hurtful things to each other and called off their engagement in dramatic fashion. The sheer toxicity of their barbs land them dead last on this list.

Zack Goytowski and Irina Solomonova: Season 4

Zach and Irina on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. During their post-engagement trip to Mexico, they called it quits due to a lack of connection or intimacy.

Irina subsequently owned up to her mean girl behavior throughout the season in the reunion special, but there was simply no shaking her villain-of-the-season status. Things got even worse in her post-engagement relationship with Zack. To be fair, she was not attracted to him in person, and she made that perfectly clear. But the two realized pretty quickly they were going absolutely nowhere together, so they're decidedly not relationship goals.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen: Season 2

Natalie and Shayne on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. Though Shayne said "yes," Natalie decided not to marry him.

Natalie and Shayne were like oil and water once they got together in person because they just didn't mix well, and his apparent fascination with Shaina Hurley didn't help matters much. Overall, they were just very hard to watch together.

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze: Season 4

Jackie and Marshall on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. After getting engaged to Marshall, Jackelina broke up with him and began dating Josh Demas.

Jackelina and Marshall were cute enough together in the pods, but things spiraled pretty quickly after their engagement. Jackelina didn't get the type of attention she wanted from him, despite his best efforts to measure up to her expectations, and she unceremoniously called it off in favor of dating Josh. Bizarrely, she decided to keep his ring for reasons even she had trouble explaining during the reunion.

Jackelina Bonds and Josh Demas: Season 4

Jackie and Josh on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. They never got a chance to go to the altar.

Jackelina's decision to ditch her engagement to Marshall to date Josh was surprising, especially since Josh put on such a chaotic display during their in-person encounter at a group party. However, the two seem to have settled in together nicely enough since then, per their pre-taped interview with host Vanessa Lachey during the reunion special, so they earn just a few cute points for that. They reportedly even moved in together, so it must be real for them, even if it didn't always translate on screen.

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden: Season 3

Bartise and Nancy on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Sara Mally/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Nancy's endless patience with Bartise was not rewarded, like, ever. His galling decision to tell her (again and again) that he didn't find her attractive was very upsetting throughout the second half of the season, and she deserved so much better. Granted, her brothers were a little too intense during the family meeting, but, considering everything else, their reaction was fair.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas: Season 1

Mark and Jessica on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. While Mark might've said yes, Jessica was a hard no on their wedding day.

At the first Love Is Blind reunion, Jessica appeared to know full well she'd become the villainous character of the inaugural season in fans' eyes. Not only was her attraction to the newly-engaged Matt Barnett very obvious once they finally met face to face, but she also strung Mark along until they got to the aisle.

Zanab Jeffrey and Cole Barnett: Season 3

Cole and Zanab on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3. Sara Mally/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Zanab and Cole started out sweet enough, making hearts swell when they made the decision to be boyfriend and girlfriend in the pods and call off other potential connections. However, things got really strange between them after their engagement, particularly once they lived together and had some strange arguments, like Cole's comments about Zanab's appearance, or the clementines issue that required full-on epilogue footage to resolve. Zanab's angry refusal at the altar was a yikes-worthy spectacle indeed, as was her confrontation with him during the aftershow.

Deepti Vempati and Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee: Season 2

Shake and Deepti on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Shake rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way right from the start when he tried to ask about Deepti's weight in a roundabout way during their time in the pods. However, they eventually bonded in meaningful ways and got engaged — only for things to go south again after Shake made his lack of attraction to Deepti very, very clear to her and fans alike. Her decision to reclaim her dignity at the altar and choose herself instead of him was a fist-pump-worthy moment indeed.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers: Season 1

Giannina and Damian on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No; while Giannina said "yes," Damian declined to take the plunge with her. They did get back together (for a while) after the season ended and appeared together on the After the Altar special.

Despite clearly having some strong feelings for one another, these two were one foot in Toxic Town the whole time. Their difficulties with civil communication were compounded by issues of distrust, and they just couldn't make love last.

Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada: Season 3

SK and Raven on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3. Sara Mally/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Raven is still a star, but SK put a stain on this relationship with his widely-publicized (and later confirmed by Raven in the reunion epilogue) post-show behavior. Like Raven, fans were left wondering if any of his romantic overtures were authentic, sweet as they appeared to be. If any part of it was real, though, they had some tender moments that make their ranking on this list higher than the scandal would normally justify.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez: Season 2

Mallory and Salvator on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Though fans might have hoped for Sal and Mallory to make beautiful music together, the physical aspects of their relationship just never quite got there. It's a pity, too, because they were pretty cute together when things were good.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden: Season 4

Paul and Micah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No. Paul said "no" after Micah decided he should answer first.

Paul's unabashed nerdiness combined with Micah's free spirit made these two very easy to root for. However, their differences — including geography and a lack of approval from Micah's friends — meant these two were not meant to be, even though they definitely had some cute moments.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes: Season 1

Kelly and Kenny on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? No.

Fans might have been rooting for the oh-so-adorable K2 duo to make it last, but the couple hit a major snag during the beach trip when physical attraction proved to be an issue for Kelly.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones: Season 2

Jarrette and Iyanna on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Adam Rose/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

The marriage of Iyanna and Jarrette didn't last long — they separated just a year after their wedding — but they were still very easy to root for during their season. Even if they were on totally different pages in the way of certain lifestyle choices (chiefly, going out versus staying in), they were still a very, very cute couple when the going was good.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson: Season 2

Danielle and Nick on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2. Adam Rose/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

These two got hitched on the show, but they had a few too many arguments to really convince as the real deal — at least, at that point. The couple later revealed that they each suffered from mental health distress during production, and spoke out about their regrets, spending some time together after the divorce. Even if they aren't back together, they definitely had some sweeter moments and seemed to have a lot of fun together on their sunnier days, and their shared connection continues to be a point of speculation.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton: Season 3

Matt and Colleen on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3. Sara Mally/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Colleen and Matt had a bit of a roller coaster ride on the show, starting with the fact that she had a pretty serious connection with Cole before he broke up with her for Zanab. Plus, Matt had some baggage from his previous relationship and appeared to have some very deep trust issues to grapple with, and the too-cozy chat between Colleen and Cole didn't help matters. The two have spoken out against fan concerns that Colleen was in a "blink-twice-if-you're-not-okay" situation during the reunion, though, and they finally moved in together at long last.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi: Season 4

Zack and Bliss on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Despite having the most atypical engagement story in the history of the show, Zack and Bliss seemed to be pretty darn happy with each other once they finally got together. If Bliss was able to get over his initial decision to propose to Irina, then so can everyone else. Here's hoping these two dance to their favorite Lee Ann Womack song forever and ever.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah: Season 4

Kwame and Chelsea on ‘Love is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

There were definitely some moments in the season where it wasn't completely clear whether Chelsea and Kwame would go the distance, due to his inability to let Micah go at first, her obsession with decorating everything in pink, his mother's disapproval and their very separate homesteads. However, they worked through their hiccups and appear to be very, very happy and committed at the reunion, which enormously increases their cuteness factor on this list.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett: Season 1

Matt and Amber on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Despite being simultaneously intrigued by Jessica in the pods, once Matt made the decision to propose to Amber, that was it. Sure, the pair had some issues to iron out before the big day — like how to handle her student loan debts and where they'd live — but they had undeniable chemistry and always made each other laugh.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux: Season 3

Alexa and Brennon on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3. Mitchell Haaseth/Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Alexa's boss girl energy was infectious right from the start, and no one dug it more than Brennon, who was happy to let her shine. Her no-nonsense confidence meshed so well with his stoic-but-adoring demeanor, making them the instant favorites of their season.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown: Season 4

Tiffany and Brett on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Talk about adorable. These two were heart-eyes-emoji-worthy throughout the season, with only a Sleeping Beauty-style mixup standing in their way of a happy ending. With mutual respect, shared ambition and kindness, their relationship was solid from the start.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton: Season 1

Lauren and Cameron on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1. Netflix

Did they say "I do"? Yes.

Perhaps one of the most widely adored couples of the entire show (and for good reason), these two are beyond wonderful together. With Cameron's earnest, respectful nature and Lauren's sunny disposition, it was a joy to watch them fall madly in love and make it last. Luckily for fans of this all-time-great couple, the two continue to delight audiences with their YouTube show, "Hanging with the Hamiltons."

Love Is Blind Seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix.