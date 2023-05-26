All the Differences Between the Animated and Live-Action Versions of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Little Mermaid, now in theaters.

Prepare to head under the sea once more. Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid arrived in theaters on May 26, bringing updated twists, songs and a brand new central character. While much of the film remains loyal to its animated counterpart (fans will be pleased to know that the iconic Ariel on the rock moment remains), there's enough new material to set the reboot apart from the original.

Read on for all the ways the live-action version broke away from the animated original.

Scuttle is female

(Disney)

Scuttle's gender has been swapped in the live-action version, with Awkwafina lending her voice to the beloved bird. She also gets her very own rap... more on that later.

'Daughters of Triton' doesn't make the cut

Halle Bailey as Ariel and Javier Bardem as King Triton in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." (Disney)

The musical performance courtesy of Triton's daughters doesn't appear in the live-action version because the film's team decided the song would slow down Ariel's introduction.

"...We definitely wanted the film to start with much more of a live-action feel of the ocean and meeting Ariel, and then we wait a little bit, make you wait until we get to 'Part of Your World,'" Composer Alan Menken explained to ComicBook.com. "It was an amazing choice because it just builds the power and anticipation."

Flounder looks, well, a lot less like Flounder

(Disney)

There has been a fair share of internet controversy over the live-action version of Flounder, but for Jacob Tremblay, who voices the fish in the reboot, the fuss is unwarranted.

"I was shown the design when I went in for the audition, and I saw the movie last night, and I have to say that I think it really, really worked," Tremblay told People. "I think that they were geniuses, and they knew exactly what they were doing."

Ariel has a new mode of arriving to the surface world

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." (Disney)

Unlike in the original film, she gets tangled up in a fishing line and a kindly fisherman brings her to the castle, where she discovers Prince Eric.

Eric has a mom, Queen Selina

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." (Disney)

This time around, Eric has an adoptive mom named Queen Selina, played by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni. Director Rob Marshall wanted to turn the prince into a more three-dimensional character by giving him family and a back story. We learn that he was orphaned after a shipwreck and adopted by royalty as a child.

"The role of Eric in the animated film — I'm sure the original creators would agree to this — it's not fully fleshed out," Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. "It's sort of a wooden, classic prince character with not a lot going on."

Eric doesn't walk down the aisle with Ursula

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." (Disney)

The two simply get engaged. But, don't worry, she does still get attacked by Scuttle at her engagement party.

Ariel is the one to kill Ursula

Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid." (Disney)

In the original, Eric pilots the ship that crashes into the sea witch and kills her. This time around, Ariel is the one to do the deed.

There are three all-new original songs

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." (Giles Keyte/Disney)

Composed by Menken and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the new songs are: For the First Time, Wild Uncharted Waters and Scuttlebutt (aka Scuttle's rap).

Miranda called Scuttlebutt "accidental art." Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, "It's the most deliciously ADHD runaway train of thought. There's tangents inside of tangents."

The Little Mermaid is in theaters now.