All the Broadcast TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

It's that time of the year again: All of the major broadcast networks are busy announcing their decisions about what new and returning shows they will bring to your screens this fall.

While this means that some exciting new series have just gotten the official green light, it also means that some fan-favorite shows have been canceled to make room in the lineup. If you're wondering whether your favorite show has been put on the chopping block, here's a look at all of the series that were just axed by their broadcast networks.

ABC

Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank's second turn on television had a promising premise, following her character, reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, as she relocated from New York to Anchorage, Alaska for a fresh new start. However, despite positive reviews and decent ratings, ABC pulled the plug on the drama series after a single season.

Big Sky: Despite being one of TV legend David E. Kelley's creations and boasting consistent ratings throughout its third season, the network decided not to renew this twisty detective series for a fourth season.

The Company You Keep: Even Milo Ventimiglia's charming portrayal of a clever con artist couldn't save this new drama series; ABC canceled the new series after its inaugural season.

Previously announced series endings and cancellations: A Million Little Things and The Goldbergs.

To be determined:

Home Economics

The Rookie: Feds



CBS

East New York: Fans of this one-and-done police procedural will just have to imagine what's next for the 74th precinct because CBS has declined to renew the series for a second season.

True Lies: This new action series, which is based on the iconic 1994 film of the same name, will end after just a single season on CBS.

Previously announced cancellations: NCIS: Los Angeles.

The CW

Kung Fu: This martial arts-heavy television series, which adapts the '70s series of the same name, is ending after three seasons.

Walker Independence: The CW will not give a second season to this Walker prequel series, which features Katherine McNamara as Abigail Walker, a woman who witnesses her husband's murder and decides to continue his mission to start a new life (and seek justice) in a small Texas town.

The Winchesters: Supernatural ran for 15 seasons on The CW, but its Jensen Ackles-led spin-off isn't quite as lucky. The network has pulled the plug on the show after just one season.

Previously announced final seasons/cancellations: The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew.

To be determined:

All American: Homecoming

Gotham Knights

Superman & Lois

Fox

Call Me Kat: Fox has decided not to continue this sitcom — which starred Mayim Bialik as a woman who decides to quit her professorship in order to open a cat café — past its third season.

Fantasy Island: Fox canceled this drama series, which follows the 1977 series of the same name. It aired for two seasons.

Previously announced series endings and cancellations: The Resident and Monarch.

To be determined:

HouseBroken

Welcome to Flatch

Lego Masters

Domino Masters

MasterChef Junior

NBC

To be determined:

That's My Jam

The Wheel

Previously announced series endings/cancellations: New Amsterdam and The Blacklist.