‘All American’ Season 6: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 5 finale of All American. Read at your own risk!

All American is one of the only CW shows left standing. The football drama is one the few scripted holdovers on the network's schedule for next season as Nexstar, the network’s new owner, focuses on cutting costs. But because the show is the network’s top-performing show with younger audiences and across platforms (meaning including streaming), it managed to pick up another first down in the form of a Season 6 renewal.

When it comes to what’s happening on the show, the question remains: what does the future look like for the GAU team? Read on for what we suspect the answer will be for that question and more, including the Season 6 release date and what cast members will return.

'All American' Season 6 Release Date

TLDR: We don’t have a release date yet, but we’ll update when it’s announced.

THE DETAILS: All American has premiered in October every season since the series began. However, with the future of the CW uncertain under new owner Nexstar and the Writers Guild of America currently on strike, the Season 6 premiere date is still very much TBD.

'All American' Season 6 Cast

TLDR: The entire Vortex friend group is expected to return for Season 6, minus Taye Diggs.

THE DETAILS: Taye Diggs exited the series after his character Billy died trying to save a student from a turned-over bus. The bus toppled into a canyon with Billy still inside, just after the coach had made the decision to stay at Crenshaw High School.

Full cast list

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, the leader of the GAU football team and the Vortex.

as Spencer James, the leader of the GAU football team and the Vortex. Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, the quarterback for the GAU football team, Spencer’s surrogate brother, and Layla’s boyfriend.

as Jordan Baker, the quarterback for the GAU football team, Spencer’s surrogate brother, and Layla’s boyfriend. Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, an aspiring sports journalist, Jordan’s twin sister, and the love of Spencer’s life, even though they are currently not together.

as Olivia Baker, an aspiring sports journalist, Jordan’s twin sister, and the love of Spencer’s life, even though they are currently not together. Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, a young entrepreneur who runs her own record label, ForMonica-Keating Records, and is dating Jordan.

as Layla Keating, a young entrepreneur who runs her own record label, ForMonica-Keating Records, and is dating Jordan. Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, a former rapper and now a first-year law student at GAU. She has also been Spencer’s best friend since childhood.

as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, a former rapper and now a first-year law student at GAU. She has also been Spencer’s best friend since childhood. Cody Christian as Asher Adams, a student coach at Coastal California University and a member of the Vortex. He is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jaymee.

as Asher Adams, a student coach at Coastal California University and a member of the Vortex. He is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Jaymee. Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson, a singer signed to ForMonica-Keating records and Coop’s ex.

as Patience Robinson, a singer signed to ForMonica-Keating records and Coop’s ex. Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker, one of the boys' roommates at the beach house and a former player for Coastal California University.

as JJ Parker, one of the boys' roommates at the beach house and a former player for Coastal California University. Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker, Olivia and Jordan’s mom. She runs a private practice law firm in Crenshaw where Coop works part-time.

as Laura Fine-Baker, Olivia and Jordan’s mom. She runs a private practice law firm in Crenshaw where Coop works part-time. Miya Horcher as Jaymee, a life-loving waitress, Asher's girlfriend and expectant mother of a baby boy.

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Lamon Archey as D’Angelo Carter, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Da’Vinchi as Darnell and Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker in "All American." (Troy Harvey/The CW)

'All American' Season 6 Plot

THE DETAILS: The biggest question looming over The Vortex heading into next season is will Patience survive being stabbed by her stalker? Miko (Courtney Bandeko) knifed Patience in the stomach in the final moments of the finale. The episode ended with Patience gripping her bleeding stomach on the floor of the Baker family home in shock.

If Patience does survive, the group will still be shaken up by one of their own having such a close call. The Vortex will also have to deal with changing dynamics as Asher and Jaymee prepare to bring a baby into the world, Jordan and Layla begin planning a wedding, and Olivia returns from what is sure to be a life-changing internship in London.

'All American' Season 5 Recap

THE DETAILS: All American Season 5 was a tough one for the Vortex. It was a season of change and growth, and also one of loss. Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) died in the second half of the season, forcing the Baker twins and the rest of the group to figure out who they were and where they wanted to go without the patriarch of the show.

Coach Garrett (Sean Carrigan) was booted after Olivia’s article about his student hit list was published. Coach Kenny (Mustafa Speaks), Jordan, and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) spent the back half of the season trying to rebuild the team in the face of heavy NCAA restrictions. Toward the end of the season, they gave a few new scholarships to some second-chance recruits and scored Marco Galvez (Colin McCalla) back from Clearwater State. Does this new team have what it takes to bring GAU back to the top of the Division 1 standings? That’s what we’ll have to find out in Season 6.

On the relationship front, Jordan and Layla have taken things to the next level by getting engaged. Asher and Jaymee are expecting a baby together, though it's a high-risk pregnancy with Jaymee going off her lupus meds so they wouldn't affect the development of her fetus. Meanwhile, Spencer and Olivia finally rekindled their romance, just in time for Olivia to take a three-month internship in London. Coop was also poised to make her feelings about Patience known, but Miko stabbed Patience before Coop arrived. It remains to be seen if Patience will live through the incident to hear Coop is still in love with her.

'All American' Season 6 Trailer

THE DETAILS: Filming for Season 6 has yet to begin so there is no trailer yet. Once the first footage of the show is released, you can find it here.

'All American' Season 6 Episodes

TLDR: Season 6 will be the shortest season to date.

THE DETAILS: All American's Season 6 episode count has not been announced yet, but it won't be more than 13. Nexstar is slashing episode counts for the CW's shows as a cost-saving measure. According to the Hollywood Reporter, no show on the network will have more than 13 episodes per season going forward.

Where to Watch 'All American'

THE DETAILS: All American Seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix. Season 5 will become available on Netflix on May 23 – eight days after the Season 5 finale airs on The CW. The last five episodes of the season are also available on CWTV.com.

Season 6 will air on The CW and be available to stream in-season on CWTV.com before heading to Netflix after the season finale.