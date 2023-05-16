‘All American’ Season 5 Finale Leaves a Member of The Vortex in Mortal Danger

Is it really an All American season finale if the audience isn't left gasping in shock? The CW football drama once again put a member of The Vortex in grave danger, and we're biting our fingernails for the show to return to find out what happens next.

Fortunately, All American will return to The CW's 2023-24 TV schedule (pending a resolution to the WGA strike). The network, bought from WB and CBS by Nexstar in 2022, renewed All American in January, assuring fans that loose ends would be tied up.

So let's get into it. Here's what went down in the All American Season 5 finale.

The Main Event

Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has been playing with fire for most of the season, but that all comes to a head in the final moments of the Season 5 finale. Layla (Greta Onieogou) filed a restraining order against Patience's uberfan/stalker Miko (Courtney Bandeko), but that just pushes Miko over the edge. At the end of the episode, she shows up at the girls' house, stabs Patience without hesitation, and runs off. The last seconds of the episode see Patience gripping her bleeding stomach as she sinks to the Bakers' floor in shock.

The good news is Spencer (Daniel Ezra) had just dared Coop (Bre-Z) to confess she still has feelings for Patience. Fingers are crossed that Coop makes it back to the house in time to get Patience the help she needs.

The Happy Endings

It was not all dire straits in the finale! Our two main couples change their relationship status in the season's final hour. Spencer stops living in denial and admits he still loves Olivia (Samantha Logan). The two have a very sweet romantic rekindling... in the airport... right before Liv gets on a plane for her three-month cultural exchange program in London! OK, so the reunion was bittersweet, but if anyone can make it through a three-month separation, it's these two.

Spelivia isn't the only coupling in the finale. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets down on one knee to ask Layla to marry him. Jordan proposing is not shocking because that boy loves marriage (as the beach house boys point out earlier in the episode), but Layla enthusiastically saying yes is a nice twist. It looks like we're planning a wedding and baby showers in Season 6, which brings us to...

The Loose Ends

Asher (Cody Christian) and Jaymee (Miya Horcher) remain happily together, but Jaymee has gone off her lupus meds because of the potential danger they pose to the baby she's carrying. Asher freaks out at first gets on board with Jaymee's decision. The warning that Jaymee's lupus will complicate the pregnancy should not go unheeded, though. These two, and their growing little one, have some storms ahead.

JJ (Hunter Clowdus) also remains a bit of a question mark for Season 6. He moves back into the beach house with the boys, but he's on an indefinite hiatus from Coastal California University football. After slacking off for most of the season, it's unclear if JJ will make it back onto the team, even if his best friend is the student coach. Regardless of JJ's athletic future, The Vortex rallies to make sure he knows he's a vital part of the group, so maybe he transitions from being a football himbo to a full-time murder mystery planner? We need to explore how "The Real JJ" fits into The Vortex.

The Best Moment

The All American Season 5 finale deserves special accolades for finally finding a way to work actor Daniel Ezra's real-life British accent into the show. Spencer goes all out to show Liv how much she means to him before she gets on that plane, but the best part was hearing Ezra ham it up in his natural speaking voice (and watching everyone impersonate him in the episode's opening dream sequence). Leave it to All American find a way to make us laugh despite the intense events of the episode.

All American returns to The CW next season.