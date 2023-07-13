Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2023 ESPYS - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2023 ESPYS

The TikTok star and NFL player turned heads with their rare public date night in Hollywood

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.David Livingston/FilmMagic

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are making moves in their relationship.

The TikTok star and Miami Dolphins football player stepped out for their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday night at the 2023 ESPYS.

For the special occasion, Earle oped for a strapless leather dress and Steve Madden heels picked by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

As for her glam, Earle worked with makeup artist Patrick Ta to perfect her bronze cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lip. Her hair was slicked back into a half-up style thanks to hairstylist Laura Polko.

Read More

Not to be outdone, Berrios dressed to impress in a pastel suit with a white button-up and white sneakers. And for those questioning if the NFL player had a wardrobe malfunction during the date night, Earle set the record straight. 

"Settling the debate," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "The pants are not ripped."

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle walk the red carpet at the 2023 ESPYS
Braxton Berrios shares a glimpse into his date night with Alix Earle on Instagram Stories.Braxton Berrios/Instagram

The couple's night out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood comes after The Messenger exclusively reported that Earle is "seriously dating" Berrios.

"They were hesitant to put a label on the relationship," a source close to the TikTok star shared, "but are both really into each other and haven't stopped spending time together."

Before dating Earle, Berrios was in a two-year relationship with The Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo. 

Online speculation surrounding their breakup resulted in the NFL player speaking out in June.

"Towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of, 'We are just not working out,'" he explained in an Instagram Stories video. "So when we split back in January, that's why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. We just didn't work out and that's okay."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.