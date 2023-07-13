Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at 2023 ESPYS

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are making moves in their relationship.

The TikTok star and Miami Dolphins football player stepped out for their red carpet debut as a couple Wednesday night at the 2023 ESPYS.

For the special occasion, Earle oped for a strapless leather dress and Steve Madden heels picked by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

As for her glam, Earle worked with makeup artist Patrick Ta to perfect her bronze cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lip. Her hair was slicked back into a half-up style thanks to hairstylist Laura Polko.

Not to be outdone, Berrios dressed to impress in a pastel suit with a white button-up and white sneakers. And for those questioning if the NFL player had a wardrobe malfunction during the date night, Earle set the record straight.

"Settling the debate," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "The pants are not ripped."

Braxton Berrios shares a glimpse into his date night with Alix Earle on Instagram Stories. Braxton Berrios/Instagram

The couple's night out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood comes after The Messenger exclusively reported that Earle is "seriously dating" Berrios.

"They were hesitant to put a label on the relationship," a source close to the TikTok star shared, "but are both really into each other and haven't stopped spending time together."

Before dating Earle, Berrios was in a two-year relationship with The Culpo Sisters star Sophia Culpo.

Online speculation surrounding their breakup resulted in the NFL player speaking out in June.

"Towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of, 'We are just not working out,'" he explained in an Instagram Stories video. "So when we split back in January, that's why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter. We just didn't work out and that's okay."