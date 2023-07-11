Alicia Keys is gearing up to transport theatrical audiences to the concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

The "Empire State of Mind" singer will take on New York's vibrant theater scene when her new musical Hell's Kitchen has its world premiere in October at Off-Broadway's Public Theater. And its star, Broadway actress Shoshana Bean, told The Messenger that it's "a really moving experience."

"I can tell you that I play her mother," Bean revealed at Monday's New York City premiere of the film Theater Camp. "It's loosely based on [Keys'] life story growing up in Hell's Kitchen here in New York. It's, for the most part, a jukebox musical. It's her music from her albums, [and] it's like a mother-daughter slash New York love story."

Directed by Michael Greif (Rent) and featuring choreography by Camille A. Brown (for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf), the new musical features a score by Keys and a script by Kristoffer Diaz.

"I've only gotten to work with them for a week. I was gone when they did the big workshop in June. I was overseas," Bean told The Messenger. "But I'm chomping at the bit to get in the [rehearsal] room in September, for sure."

Last month, it was announced that the Hell's Kitchen musical would have its world premiere in downtown Manhattan later this year for a limited engagement through Dec. 10.

Following the news, Bean shared that she was "never the same" after Keys' debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in June 2001.

"I have dreamed of working alongside this one since that day," Bean posted on Instagram. "22 years and worth the wait. Also …the world better get ready for @maleahjoimoon xo."

Bean, who starred on Broadway in Wicked and Waitress, added on Monday that being back amongst theater people at the NYC premiere of Theater Camp (out Friday) is particularly exciting.

"I think theater people are some of the most talented, art-centered, incredibly versatile actors that there are. I know this might be a controversial opinion, but [they are] certainly the most disciplined," she said. "I think that sometimes, at least historically, we've been categorized as just 'theater people.' So to see our weird little crop of people represented this way… Well, I'll tell you after [I see it]! I'm thrilled."