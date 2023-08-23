Alice Cooper, the rock legend who has made a career out of androgyny and pushing the envelope, says he doesn't "know one person that agrees with the woke thing."
In a sprawling interview with Stereogum, Cooper was asked about the recent comments his contemporaries like Paul Stanley and Dee Snider have said about gender-affirming care for young people, which has recently come under attack by conservative lawmakers and certain institutions across the country.
"I'm understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," the singer said. "I find it wrong when you've got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you're confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'"
When Stereogum's Rachel Brodsky challenged his assertions and stated, "I don't think parents are encouraging doubt in their kids' identities," Cooper doubled down.
"Well, I can see somebody really taking advantage of this, though," he argued. "A guy can walk into a woman's bathroom at any time and just say, 'I just feel like I'm a woman today' and have the time of his life in there."
"Somebody's going to get raped," the musician continued, "and the guy's going to say, 'Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.' Where do you draw this line?" (According to a 2018 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, there is no evidence that transgender-inclusive bathroom policies increase safety risks.)
Cooper's comments then widened its scope to address what he deemed "laughable" wokeness.
"The whole woke thing... Nobody can answer this question," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer probed. "Maybe you can. Who's making the rules? Is there a building somewhere in New York where people sit down every day and say, 'Okay, we can't say 'mother' now. We have to say 'birthing person.' Get that out on the wire right now?'" (While there is a move for institutions to adopt more gender neutral language, that does not prohibit people from using terms like mom, dad, etc.)
Cooper's long-winded rambling concluded, "I don't get it. I'm not being old school about it. I'm being logical about it."
