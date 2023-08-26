Alice Cooper's new line of makeup products, released in collaboration with Vampyre Cosmetics, are no longer for sale by the cosmetics brand, as a result of the rock legend's recent comments regarding transgender youth.

"In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​ longer be doing a makeup collaboration," Vampyre Cosmetics, which describes itself as a "proudly women owned, disabled owned and LGBT+ owned" company providing products for "all races, ages, and genders," posted on Instagram Friday.

"We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare," the company continued. "All pre-order sales will be refunded."

Cooper had announced the collaboration earlier in the month on his website, describing it as "an exclusive collection celebrating the distinctive look and style of Alice Cooper," featuring products shaped like microphones and guitars.

In addition, the rocker, who has long been famous for his androgynous stage look, touted "A new version of Alice Cooper’s iconic Whiplash mascara," billed as a "unisex product.”

All of the products have been removed from Vampyre Cosmetics' website.

Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires performs at The O2 Arena on July 09, 2023 in London, England. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Cooper, who has made a decades-spanning career out of androgyny and pushing the envelope, says he doesn't "know one person that agrees with the woke thing."

In an interview with Stereogum last week, Cooper was asked about the recent comments contemporaries such Paul Stanley and Dee Snider have said about gender-affirming care for young people, which has recently come under attack by conservative lawmakers and certain institutions across the country.

"I'm understanding that there are cases of transgender, but I'm afraid that it's also a fad, and I'm afraid there's a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that," the singer said.

"I find it wrong when you've got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you're confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you're a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.'"

Cooper doubled down when questioned about these statements, suggesting that trans identity could be a gateway to sexual assault.

"The whole woke thing... Nobody can answer this question," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer probed. "Maybe you can. Who's making the rules?