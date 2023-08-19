Alice Cooper Details How He Stopped Addiction from ‘Killing’ Him - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Alice Cooper Details How He Stopped Addiction from ‘Killing’ Him

The rocker reflected about the harrowing moment forty years ago when his wife stepped in and helped change his life

The Messenger Staff
Alice Cooper attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Alice Cooper may be a rock and roll legend, but he was wise (and lucky) enough to not succumb to the darker edges of the industry and fame.

"I was a functioning alcoholic, the Dean Martin of rock’n’roll, forever on a golden buzz," the musician recently shared with The Times, reflecting on his journey across a storied career that began in the 1960s. "But the booze was killing me."

He recalled one morning forty years ago when he "woke up, threw up blood, and my wife said, 'OK, the party’s over.'" After a stint in the hospital, Cooper "decided to never drink or take drugs again" and hasn't since.

Cooper and his wife Sheryl Goddard have been married since 1976. Their life together, specifically the wear and tear that a rocker's touring lifestyle can have on real life, inspired a good deal of the musician's latest album Road.

Sheryl Goddard and Alice Cooper
Sheryl Goddard and Alice Cooper attend Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At 26th Annual Power Of Love Gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

"For years Sheryl was watching our three kids as I went off, and that is heartbreak right there," he said about one song ("Baby Please Don't Go") in particular.

"It is something that happens as you get older because in the early days we didn’t live anywhere, nobody was married, we didn’t care," Cooper added. "Nobody thought they would get past 30 anyway, not least because so many of our heroes, like Jimi Hendrix and Brian Jones, died at 27. When I turned 30 my manager got me a wheelchair."

Cooper was recently on the road with The Hollywood Vampires, his band with Johnny Depp and Aerosmith's Joe Perry.

“The Hollywood Vampires have become the world’s most expensive bar band," joked.

Joe Perry and Alice Cooper
Joe Perry and Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires perform on stage at The OVO Hydro on July 12, 2023 in Glasgow, ScotlandRoberto Ricciuti/Redferns
