Algeria Bans 'Barbie' for Promoting 'Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances'
Entertainment.
Algeria Bans ‘Barbie’ for Promoting ‘Homosexuality and Other Western Deviances’

The ban comes weeks after the film premiered in select theaters across the country

The Messenger Staff
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie.Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Algeria has joined a growing list of countries that have banned Barbie. Though the film has been showing at select theaters in the country, officials announced the move on Monday.

According to Reuters, an official source and the local news site 24H Algerie said the reason for the ban was that the film "promotes homosexuality and other Western deviances" and "does not comply with Algeria's religious and cultural beliefs."

Earlier in the month, Mohammad Mortada, Lebanon's culture minister, moved to make a similar ban for similar reasons.

Other bans of the film, which has topped $1 billion since its release, have concerned other issues critics have cited.

It was banned in Vietnam over a map in the film which appears to show China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. A so-called "nine-dash line" can be seen overtaking territory that Vietnam disputes belongs to China.

In response, Warner Bros. called the map "a child-like crayon drawing," which is not intended to make any "statement."

Since its release, Barbie has been a resounding success during a summer of sluggish box office results. It crossed $1 billion in global ticket sales earlier in August and had the biggest debut of this year.

