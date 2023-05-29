The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Alexander Skarsgård Explains Why the ‘Succession’ Finale Was ‘Disappointing’ for Lukas Matsson

    The tech billionaire 'wanted to go up against this giant, and then he's left with the kids who are not worthy'

    Published |Updated
    Amanda Bell
    Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Succession, "With Open Eyes."

    Alexander Skarsgård in the <em>Succession</em> finale. (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

    To the victor go the spoils, but for Alexander Skarsgård's Lukas Matsson, victory isn't as sweet as it could be -- that is, if he'd gotten to win out and complete the deal for GoJo to purchase Waystar Royco with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) still at the helm.

    In the series finale of Succession, the remaining members of the Roy family found themselves officially out of control of the company after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman's (Kieran Culkin) attempt to stymie the sale was thwarted by their own sister, Shiv (Sarah Snook), who acted on her sheer distaste for seeing her big brother become CEO.

    Read More

    Now, it's Lukas who own the media conglomerate and has chosen Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), of all people, to step up to the big chair in Logan's stead.

    Speaking on the official Succession podcast, Skarsgård explained that despite this victory, his character is left a touch unsatisfied by the final boardroom showdown in the end of the series.

    "I think Lukas respected Logan. I think he thought he was a brute and an asshole but someone who was unfiltered in the way Lukas also is, and I think he respected that," Skarsgård explained of their unusual relationship. "And the fact that he was a shark — that he would just go for it and go for the kill. I think Lukas saw himself in Logan in many ways, and this obsession about the deal and just making the deal. And it doesn't really matter if we're talking about $5 or $5 billion, you always want to win."

    Compared to Logan Roy, Lukas viewed the Roy children as "featherweights," Skarsgård said.

    "He thought Logan was a worthy opponent. Going into Season 4, there's also an opening there that's a bit exciting, with a big man gone... but it's also a bit disappointing," Skarsgård said. "He wanted to go up against this giant, and then he's left with the kids who are not worthy. And they're clearly, in Lukas' eyes, only in this position because of their birth, being the kids of Logan. So he was setting up for this big showdown, and then it ends up being like he's fighting the featherweights, and he's like, 'Come on.'"

    Skarsgård also said that he wasn't exactly surprised when he found out this tech billionaire alter ego would wind up on top at the end of the series. "I had an inclination that it might go in that direction because I didn't really see how the siblings would end up king or queen of it all," he said.

    All four seasons of Succession are now available to stream on Max.

