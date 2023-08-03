Alex Trebek’s Family Reflects on ‘Jeopardy!’ Host’s Final Months of Tapings During Cancer Battle

Those closest to Alex Trebek are looking back on his final months of hosting Jeopardy! as he battled advanced pancreatic cancer.

In Wednesday's episode of the This Is Jeopardy! podcast, Alex's daughter assured fans that her dad wanted to be on set working for the quiz show he loved so much.

"There was no possibility of him not working," she said. "That was never an option."

Alex's wife Gene Trebek reiterated the sentiment and explained why work was a welcome distraction.

"I think he just liked being around life," she explained. "At our home, it started getting, 'When is your next doctor appointment? The doctor's calling.' When he got to the studio, it was more about the studio and the show."

That's not to say going to work was easy. Longtime supervising producer Rocky Schmidt recalled Alex's determination to work through his discomfort.

"When he was sick and he was taking medication, the pain the man had, you could watch him and it's like, 'He's not going to make it to the conference room table,'" Schmidt shared. "He would go get made up and ready for the show and everybody would look at each other and go, 'I don't know if we're going to be taping today.'"

But according to Schmidt, Alex rallied every time.

"I'd go in and knock and find him on the floor crying in pain and saying, 'We can cancel tapings,'" Schmidt shared. "To see him laying on the floor and saying, 'Just give me a minute.'"

Alex hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons and presided over more than 8,000 episodes. Before losing his 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020, Alex earned eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host.

"I think the way Alex looked at it and perceived it was very much in line with his personality and that we'll just deal with it," Gene shared. "He won't make it more than it is or less than it is. I know he was asked, 'Would you do things differently?' and he said no."

Jeopardy! currently airs weeknights in syndication with rotating hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, visit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.