Alex Trebek’s Family Reflects on ‘Jeopardy!’ Host’s Final Months of Tapings During Cancer Battle - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Alex Trebek’s Family Reflects on ‘Jeopardy!’ Host’s Final Months of Tapings During Cancer Battle

'There was no possibility of him not working. That was never an option,' Emily Trebek shared of her dad's mindset of the game show

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Alex Trebek accepts the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host onstage during the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Those closest to Alex Trebek are looking back on his final months of hosting Jeopardy! as he battled advanced pancreatic cancer.

In Wednesday's episode of the This Is Jeopardy! podcast, Alex's daughter assured fans that her dad wanted to be on set working for the quiz show he loved so much.

"There was no possibility of him not working," she said. "That was never an option."

Alex's wife Gene Trebek reiterated the sentiment and explained why work was a welcome distraction.

Read More

"I think he just liked being around life," she explained. "At our home, it started getting, 'When is your next doctor appointment? The doctor's calling.' When he got to the studio, it was more about the studio and the show."

That's not to say going to work was easy. Longtime supervising producer Rocky Schmidt recalled Alex's determination to work through his discomfort.

"When he was sick and he was taking medication, the pain the man had, you could watch him and it's like, 'He's not going to make it to the conference room table,'" Schmidt shared. "He would go get made up and ready for the show and everybody would look at each other and go, 'I don't know if we're going to be taping today.'"

But according to Schmidt, Alex rallied every time. 

"I'd go in and knock and find him on the floor crying in pain and saying, 'We can cancel tapings,'" Schmidt shared. "To see him laying on the floor and saying, 'Just give me a minute.'" 

Alex hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons and presided over more than 8,000 episodes. Before losing his 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer in November 2020, Alex earned eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host. 

"I think the way Alex looked at it and perceived it was very much in line with his personality and that we'll just deal with it," Gene shared. "He won't make it more than it is or less than it is. I know he was asked, 'Would you do things differently?' and he said no."

Jeopardy! currently airs weeknights in syndication with rotating hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. If you or someone you love has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, visit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.