Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About Gum Disease Diagnosis: ‘Looks Can Be Deceiving’

Alex Rodriguez is getting candid about his recent early-stage gum disease diagnosis.
After flashing his pearly whites at CBS Mornings' hosts – including Tony Dokoupil, who told the former MLB star his "smile looks good" – Rodriguez replied, "Looks can be deceiving," before recalling how he got diagnosed.
"I just recently went to see my dentist and [was] not thinking anything about any gum disease," the Yankees alum recalled. "And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."
Rodriguez, who partnered with health products company OraPharma, then urged viewers to "take care of their teeth," adding: "It's always better to be safe, go see your local dentist."
- ‘Love Is Blind’ Star Nancy Rodriguez Speaks Up About Being Pro-Choice
- Alex Jones’ origin story: 4 moments that shaped the ‘multiplatform prophet of paranoia’
- Lawsuits against Alex Jones are a new strategy in curbing conspiracy theories
- ‘Lost’ Writer Monica Owusu-Breen Opens Up About Alleged Hazing and Racism in the Writer’s Room
- Facing $1.44 billion judgment, Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy. Here’s what his filing says.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gum disease – also referred to as periodontal disease – is an "inflammatory disease that affects the hard and soft structures that support the teeth" and is the leading cause of tooth loss.
The CDC also reports that nearly half of all American adults aged 30 and up show signs of gum disease, while serious gum disease affects roughly 9 percent of adults.
Some common symptoms include gums that may be red, swollen, tender or bleeding; gums that may "pull away from the teeth making them appear longer"; loose or sensitive teeth; pain while chewing; and persistent bad breath, according to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.
Though Rodriguez did not go into detail about any potential symptoms he may have experienced prior to his diagnosis, the three-time American League MVP posted a video of himself smoking a cigar – which can increase one's risk of developing the disease, per the CDC – just one day before his appearance on CBS Mornings.
He did, however, admit during his segment that he had never chewed tobacco – which also raises one's risk of gum disease – during his 22-year MLB career.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Britney Spears Thinks Sons’ Move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline May ‘Help Mend’ Relationship: Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- Zach Bryan and Girlfriend Deb Peifer Break Up: ‘Things Are Mutual Between Us’Entertainment
- Carrie Underwood ‘Cannot Wait’ to Join Guns N’ Roses on Tour This SummerEntertainment
- Britney Spears Consents to Sons Moving with Kevin Federline to HawaiiEntertainment
- Everything to Know About a Potential ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 and Possible SpinoffsEntertainment
- ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine HartEntertainment
- Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges in L.A. Case, Says District AttorneyEntertainment
- Kim Cattrall to Return as Samantha Jones with ‘And Just Like That’ CameoEntertainment
- Danny Masterson Found Guilty of Rape, Faces Up to 30 Years in PrisonEntertainment
- Adidas Drops Lawsuit Against Kanye West for Private Arbitration Seeking $75 MillionEntertainment
- Saweetie and YG Are ‘Casually Dating’ After Being Spotted Together on Cabo VacationEntertainment