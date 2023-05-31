Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About Gum Disease Diagnosis: ‘Looks Can Be Deceiving’

Alex Rodriguez is getting candid about his recent early-stage gum disease diagnosis.

After flashing his pearly whites at CBS Mornings' hosts – including Tony Dokoupil, who told the former MLB star his "smile looks good" – Rodriguez replied, "Looks can be deceiving," before recalling how he got diagnosed.

"I just recently went to see my dentist and [was] not thinking anything about any gum disease," the Yankees alum recalled. "And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease."

Rodriguez, who partnered with health products company OraPharma, then urged viewers to "take care of their teeth," adding: "It's always better to be safe, go see your local dentist."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gum disease – also referred to as periodontal disease – is an "inflammatory disease that affects the hard and soft structures that support the teeth" and is the leading cause of tooth loss.

The CDC also reports that nearly half of all American adults aged 30 and up show signs of gum disease, while serious gum disease affects roughly 9 percent of adults.

Some common symptoms include gums that may be red, swollen, tender or bleeding; gums that may "pull away from the teeth making them appear longer"; loose or sensitive teeth; pain while chewing; and persistent bad breath, according to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.

Though Rodriguez did not go into detail about any potential symptoms he may have experienced prior to his diagnosis, the three-time American League MVP posted a video of himself smoking a cigar – which can increase one's risk of developing the disease, per the CDC – just one day before his appearance on CBS Mornings.

He did, however, admit during his segment that he had never chewed tobacco – which also raises one's risk of gum disease – during his 22-year MLB career.