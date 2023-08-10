Alex Brightman has always been a musical man. The actor was 21 when his career took off, earning his first Broadway credit in the short-lived 2008 musical Glory Days (which closed on the same night it opened) and eventually graced the Main Stem when, shortly thereafter, he stepped into the whimsical shoes of the munchkin Boq in Wicked.

Over a decade later, the two-time Tony Award nominee is taking on his first Broadway play with The Shark Is Broken, opening Thursday at the John Golden Theatre.

"I have had such an amazing, grateful and wonderful career," Brightman told The Messenger after his first preview performance of the Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon-penned one-act.

Yet, he said, "It hasn't allowed me to really discover who I am as an adult."

Alex Brightman on stage. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Elsie Fest

Brightman's star skyrocketed when he was cast as the Jack Black role in the School of Rock musical adaptation. After earning his first Tony nomination, he then scored the title role in Beetlejuice and received a second Tony nod for the larger-than-life demonic man who makes an unlikely friend in Lydia Deetz.

He was giving so much of himself on stage each night that towards the end of Beetlejuice's run — following its reopening when COVID began to slowly simmer — he sustained a concussion and was out of the show for two weeks.

The pandemic, he said, "allowed me to really take therapy seriously."

Brightman, who was diagnosed with anxiety disorder, was re-diagnosed with manic bipolar and "was put on the right meds," he explained. "Within a month, traffic just cleared up in my brain, and it allowed me to really, truly over the pandemic — the two motherf—ing years of the pandemic — evolve."

"It hurt," he admitted. "It felt like growing pains."

Alex Brightman and Ian Shaw in 'The Shark Is Broken.' Matthew Murphy

When one meets Brightman, it's safe to say his personality is just as big as Beetlejuice. He's charismatic, funny and always "on." However, he said he was never thinking about what truly made him happy; instead, he would try to exude joy from those around him.

"Truly, I was so concerned with how other people thought of me," he admitted. "All I did for the last 15 years was try to make other people happy. And if they were happy, I could be okay."

These days, his focus is on his family — he's been married to casting director Jenny Ravitz since 2018 — his friends and his work. He's maintaining a healthy work-life balance and leaving the performative aspect of his personality at the stage door.

"I realize that human beings are breakable," he said. "However, when it comes to theater actors and improvisers and creative people, we tend to bend a little further than people expect. So people believe that we are unbreakable, but that is not true."

In The Shark Is Broken, a story he said is about "trauma, ego [and] alcoholism" set against the backdrop of production on the 1975 film Jaws, Brightman plays real-life actor Richard Dreyfuss. Though he's not yet met the man behind the role of Matt Hooper, he said the work has been "daunting," adding: "There is a mark to hit, you know — a real, true living mark to hit."

Colin Donnell and Alex Brightman in 'The Shark Is Broken.' Matthew Murphy

Despite the task at hand, he said The Shark Is Broken is "the dreamiest of dreams come true." The play has "layers," he added. "It's dealing with their lives, dealing with their careers, dealing with their anxieties, and it's so much more than just, like, the making of Jaws."

Perhaps his life experience — and what he's learned since his last starring role on Broadway, with a global pandemic in between — has prepared him for the challenge.

"My shoulders were up here for most of my life," Brightman said, raising them high. "So now I'm like a very lowered-shoulder Alex Brightman, which is lovely. The priority has become health. And the way that happens for me is finally figuring out what a work-life balance is."

"I've learned sort of ways to decompress and only be that guy at the building," he added. "I learned how to stop performing when I wasn't on stage. So I think it's been good. I've lost a few friends that really liked my performances off the stage, and that's okay with me."

The Shark Is Broken is currently playing at John Golden Theatre. Visit TheSharkIsBroken.com for tickets.