Alec Baldwin Wraps Filming ‘Rust,’ Shaves Off Beard After Last Day on Set

Alec Baldwin is saying goodbye to the set of his Western film, Rust.

"God, it felt good to shave off that beard…" he captioned a selfie posted to Instagram Monday, referring to the overgrown facial hair his character sports in the film.

The 30 Rock alum also reposted a photo from his on-set son Lucas, portrayed by actor Patrick Scott McDermott, in which the young star can be seen giving a solemn-looking Baldwin a hug. "Alec's last day. I'll miss you," McDermott captioned the snap.

Baldwin shared another photo of him and McDermott earlier on Monday, writing in the caption, "Last day on the set of RUST with this guy. A very talented actor and lovely young man with a bright future ahead. My love to you, @patrickscottmcdermott."

Production on Rust began in Santa Fe in October 2021, but was suspended after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Though New Mexico prosecutors previously brought involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin – who was rehearsing a scene with a gun when it went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza – the charges were dropped in April, per ABC News. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin and the rest of the cast and production crew returned to the set of Rust (now in Montana) last month to resume filming after Hutchins' family settled a wrongful death lawsuit in 2022. The plan outlined in the settlement was to resume filming with the blessing and oversight of the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, who is now serving as an executive producer.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter in October last year. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."