Alec Baldwin Reflects on ‘Rust’ Film : ‘Nothing Less Than a Miracle’

Alec Baldwin is looking back on filming Rust nearly two years after work on the Western film began – and over a year and a half after an accidental shooting on set killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today," Baldwin wrote in a post commemorating the production's end. "Congratulations to Joel [Souza, director], Bianca [Cline, cinematographer] and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle."

The post included a photo of his co-stars, Frances Fisher and Patrick Scott McDermott, who plays his on-screen son in the movie. "Last day of filming RUST in Montana. Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher. Patrick, I envy you," the actor wrote at the start of the caption.

McDermott also marked the end of production on Instagram the same day, writing in a text post, "And that's a wrap. Can't wait to post pictures in costume when the time comes. Now we wait." The 13-year-old rising star added that filming Rust was "such an amazing experience" and that he is "incredibly lucky to be a part of this film" in the caption.

Last week, Baldwin revealed that he shaved off his beard after wrapping his last day on set, sharing a selfie to commemorate the occasion. The Oscar-nominated actor also reposted a photo from McDermott, in which the young actor was seen hugging a solemn-looking Baldwin. "Alec's last day. I'll miss you," McDermott captioned the snap.

Production on Rust began in New Mexico in October 2021, but was suspended after the fatal shooting of Hutchins. Though prosecutors previously brought involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin – who was rehearsing a scene with a gun when it went off, killing Hutchins and injuring director Souza – the charges were dropped in April, according to ABC News. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

The cast and crew resumed filming in Montana in April after Hutchins' family settled a wrongful death lawsuit last year, which outlined a plan to continue production with the oversight of the late cinematographer's husband, Matthew Hutchins, who now serves as an executive producer.

"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," Matthew said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter in October. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."