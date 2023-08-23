Alec Baldwin’s Motion to Dismiss ‘Rust’ Civil Suit Filed by Crew Members Denied by Judge - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Alec Baldwin’s Motion to Dismiss ‘Rust’ Civil Suit Filed by Crew Members Denied by Judge

On Oct. 21, 2021, 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured

Elizabeth Rosner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 06: Alec Baldwin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)John Lamparski/Getty Images

A motion filed by actor and producer Alec Baldwin on Wednesday, asking the dismissal of a civil lawsuit filed by three crew members from the ill-fated Western film Rust, has been denied. The Messenger attended the hearing virtually.

According to the lawsuit filed in February and obtained by The Messenger, the trio claims that they endured both physical and emotional distress when a live round within a prop gun held by Baldwin was inadvertently fired, leading to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza.

Dolly operator Ross Addiego "was arm's length from Hutchins and also facing Defendant Baldwin" during rehearsals at a ranch near Santa Fe, according to the suit.

Costumer Doran Curtin "stood slightly to the right of Hutchins" and also facing Baldwin, while key grip Reese Price "was walking towards" Baldwin "and was roughly six feet away," per the suit.

When the gun fired due to alleged "negligent and reckless conduct," the three claimed they "suffered physical trauma" resulting in "hearing loss, temporary deafness, and vibrational shock" as well as "severe emotional distress."

The court will also hear the trio's motion to put a hold on the lawsuit until a criminal trial against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed concludes.

The plaintiffs, who have brought lawsuits against both Baldwin and his production company, El Dorado Pictures, have requested a jury trial.

They are seeking unspecified but "appropriate" compensatory and punitive damages, along with court costs.

During a status hearing Monday, the court set jury selection in the Gutierrez-Reed trial for Feb. 21.

Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

